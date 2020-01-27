Writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar hints at Meray Paas Tum Ho sequel

Renown writer, Khalil Ur Rehman hinted at the possible sequel of Blockbuster drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho.

While talking to Bakhabar Savera he congratulated every Pakistani living in Pakistan or abroad and all television channels for such a tremendous response to the drama. He spoke at length about his experience working with such an exuberant cast and director.

Related: Watch the finale of Meray Paas Tum Ho on ARY ZAP

“I normally do not write sequels for my dramas, but I may think of a sequel for this one,” he told the morning show hosts, answering the question about whether there will be a sequel for Meray Paas Tum Ho or not.

The Pyaray Afzal writer gave permission to Madeha Naqvi to flash this hint of the sequel as Breaking News, “Say Bismillah and put it up, I may write the sequel by the will of Allah.”

Following the last episode of ARY Digital’s record-breaking drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho, the audiences across the world have suffered a shock as the drama’s protagonist Danish died of a heart attack.

Fans were left heartbroken after Danish, who went to meet his ex-wife Mehwish at her apartment suffered a heart attack. He was moved to a hospital where he breathed his last.

The most-loved character of the play only spoke to his son Roomi and assured him that his soul will be there for him even after his death.

The play, starring Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui and Hira Mani in pivotal roles, became a phenomenon among television viewers across Pakistan.

Directed by Nadeem Baig, ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ revolved around the story of a couple, Mehwish and Danish, whose love marriage ends as Mehwish chooses a wealthy man Shehwar over her husband.

What are your views about the story? Have your say in the commens’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments