Watch the finale of Meray Paas Tum Ho before anyone else with ‘ARY ZAP’

We have entered an era of massive digital revolution where people opt to consume content on the go; while traveling, or doing anything else for that matter. Tech savvies have literally brought entertainment on our fingertips with the help of Over The Top (OTT) services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, amid others. Being a developing country, Pakistan never really thought of giving OTT services a serious try until ARY Digital Network came up with the idea to channel their impeccable High Definition (HD) content to the fingertips of their consumers without any hassle of looking for it on YouTube, DailyMotion or any other streaming service for that matter.

ARY Digital Network brings ‘ARY ZAP’, as to commemorate its 19 years of unwavering success and unprecedented 10 Million YouTube followers. Just like Netflix, our customers will be able to watch their favorite shows on their smartphones and/or smart TVs with a command over choosing the content that suits their mood.

ARY Digital’s ongoing television delight, Meray Paas Tum Ho has not only won innumerable hearts but has also transcended boundaries of the Pakistani entertainment scene by becoming officially the highly watched/praised Pakistani drama serial since the inception of dramas in Pakistan, so much so that its pre-booking in cinemas have crossed all records.

The grand finale of the drama is all revved up to set a milestone this Saturday and audiences will be able to get the surreal cinematic experience, as it will simultaneously be played in cinemas and on ARY Digital. However, the drama will not be available on YouTube to watch later, but we have got you covered! The last episode of Meray Paas Tum Ho will be streamed live via ARY ZAP for a continuous flow of entertainment without any advertisements.

But that’s not all! The grand double episode of Meray Paas Tum Ho will exclusively be available for ARY ZAP consumers before the world sees it! Yes! You read it right! If you are an ARY ZAP user, you will actually be able to watch the entire episode before it airs! All you need to do is, download the application here, install it and keep observing the Meray Paas Tum Ho space for any new uploads.

The play, starring Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui and Hira Mani in pivotal roles, has become a phenomenon among television viewers in Pakistan and across the world. The play’s episodes get millions of views within minutes after being uploaded on the channel’s Youtube profile.

Written by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ revolves around the story of a couple, Mehwish and Danish, whose love marriage ends as Mehwish chooses a wealthy man Shehwar over her husband.

