I cried extensively while writing the last scenes of Meray Paas Tum Ho: Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar

Meray Paas Tum Ho officially becomes a quagmire for not only Mehwish but also for Danish, Hania, and Shahwar. In the recent turn of events, Mehwish ends up apologizing to Danish, requesting him to let her live near Roomi, Maham appears and snatches away everything from Shahwar, little Roomi goes to Hania, proposing her for Danish, meanwhile, Danish is torn between forgiving Mehwish and retaining all the grievances.

Meray Paas Tum Ho is written by the exceptionally talented Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar and helmed by Nadeem Baig. Talking to Bakhabar Savera hosts, Shafaat Ali and Madeha Naqvi, Qamar asks all the fans to brace themselves for the last two episodes of the show because it is not for the faint-hearted.

The writer confessed he had tears in his eyes while writing the Original Sound Track (OST) of Meray Paas Tum Ho. He also cried extensively while he was writing the last scenes of the drama. Not only was he crying, but his daughter also broke into tears when she read the script at around 4 in the morning.

Qamar said he is afraid because he “was crying while writing the script. People are watching the drama more sensitively and the ending could lead to repercussions.”

Not only does he give a ‘Pyaray Afzal’ ending reference where Hamza Ali Abbasi died, but he also thinks people will get angry on him for such an ending.

Soon after the cliffhanger 21st episode, people took to social media to assert fan theories of the possible ending of Meray Paas Tum Ho. Few suggested Danish will marry Hania while others maintained he will forgive Mehwish for the sake of love and Roomi.

How do you think will the next two episodes unfold? Will there be any more surprises or perhaps shocks? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

