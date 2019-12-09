Karma is starting to be served to Mehwish in ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’

So last week’s Meray Paas Tum Ho is garnering unwavering praise for the watershed moment it caters, for both Danish and Mehwish. Danish is starting his new life, finally getting out of the quagmire he was in, buying a car and renting a luxurious house due to the profit he got out of the shares he bought. On top of it, little Roomi is also over the moon excited that his father is finally taking him home in a brand new car. He gets home to a well-furnished room for him along with a beauteous mobile phone. Roomi’s adorable shenanigans have got people hooked throughout the episode.

Meanwhile, in a parallel universe, Mehwish demands nuptials if Shahwar ever wants to see her again, locking herself into the room. Shahwar finally agrees and she goes out to prepare for her big day where she meets her old friend Anoushey. She asks whether Mehwish is remorseful of what she had done with Danish and innocent Roomi, only to get replied with “That’s fate.” Mehwish also accuses Danish of doubting her but Anoushey recalls that his doubts turned out to be true when she prioritized Shahwar over her husband and the little child.

Just when she is about to go downstairs for her Nikkah ceremony, she hears a knock on her door. The door opens and through it, comes in a woman named Maham. She slaps the bride-to-be with utter force, telling she is the actual wife of Shahwar. Mehwish’s face and her expressions just after the slap depict regrets and her bad decisions worrying this might just be the start of her endless miseries.

The teaser for the 18th episode is currently trending at number one on YouTube across Pakistan because of a variety of reasons. Danish apparently tells Hania that his son wants him to marry her. On the other hand, Maham, who owns the house and major part of the company is all set to undermine Shahwar. Mehwish goes to Roomi but he instructs her to never come back.

Fans of Meray Paas Tum Ho took to Social media to post their reactions after the latest episode of the show.

I was just waiting for this time…

And finally the decline of Mehwish beginning from this episode.#MerePassTumHo absolutely winning the hearts.

Though the story going towards the end but nothing boring till now even our interest increasing day by day.

Thanks???? @iamhumayunsaeed pic.twitter.com/pearCa5bFJ — Muzafar Hussain Bhara ???????? (@Bhara_Saeen) December 7, 2019

Change is inevitable… I have stopped watching my English seasons just because #MerePassTumHo ???? — Saad Qureshi ? (@saadigeek) December 9, 2019

The diva, Ayeza Khan also posted her reaction about the last scene of the episode, with an illustration. She wrote “Sometimes we feel only our actions are right, but when life gets angry with disloyal people then nothing remains fine. I will possess everything but ‘you’.”

How do you think will the drama unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

