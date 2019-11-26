Danish and Shahwar react to the climax of Meray Paas Tum Ho

After a slap sequence from Meray Paas Tum Ho went viral, Danish aka Humayun Saeed took to social media to share his thoughts and said, “It kind of feels strange to ‘like’ or respond to all the excitement on someone being hit though.”

Related: Ab Meray Paas Tum Nahi

The actor paid gratitude to fans for praising him but did not forget to compliment his co-actor for pulling off the scene well. “I have to admit credit goes to Adnan Siddiqui whose wonderful reaction to my action has made this sequence such a success,” he wrote.

Thank you for all the love and appreciation! It kind of feels strange to ‘like’ or respond to all the excitement on someone being hit though. I have to admit credit goes to Adnan Siddiqui whose wonderful reaction to my action has made this sequence such a success @adnanactor pic.twitter.com/lUV1n1p4Mw — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) November 24, 2019

Following Humayun’s Tweet, Shahwar aka Adnan Siddiqui took to Instagram to post a video about his spontaneous reaction to the impromptu slap. He wrote, “Haha! Thank you Humayun for the impromptu thappad that has created a ripple effect. The way you hit me got the best reaction out of me. Hoping you all will continue to shower us with your love.”

In the climax scene of the latest episode of Meray Paas Tum Ho, Danish barged in Shehwaar’s office and slapped him for threatening to take the legal route if Danish doesn’t let Roomi meet his mother, Mehwish, aka Ayeza Khan.

With Danish in a new avatar and Shahwar in a shock, what do you think will happen next? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments