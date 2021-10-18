‘Aik Hai Nigar’ trailer accumulates infinite love for all the right reasons

With millions of views on social media, the trailer of ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ is accumulating love and praise from every corner of the world for all the right reasons. The telefilm is a homage to Lieutenant General Nigar Johar, who rose through the ranks of the Pakistan Army and continues to have a meritorious service. She overcame personal tragedy and societal pressures to break the glass ceiling for all women of the country.

The diva, Mahira Khan will be portraying the iconic character of Lt. Gen. Nigar in Aik Hai Nigar, premiering this Saturday at 8:00 PM, on ARY Digital. Talking about the project and her character, Mahira writes, “Honoured to be able to play a woman I admire so much. Pakistan Army’s first female Three-star General. ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ traces the life and career of Lieutenant General Nigar Johar. What a life, what a story… to know her, is to know one of the greatest we have amongst us.”

Many entertainment aficionados took to Twitter to express how do they feel about Aik Hai Nigar. Abundant people praised Mahira Khan for essaying the character of Lt. Gen. Nigar with an absolute ace.

Mahira Khan in #AikHaiNigar trailer blows you away!! Can’t wait to watch ??? — . (@zemsadones) October 16, 2021

#AikHaiNigar Super proud of superstar @TheMahiraKhan. You have made us all proud ???????????????????? — Naylasays (@NaylaAmir) October 16, 2021

@TheMahiraKhan The trailer of #AikHaiNigar looks so promising & full of warmth ???????

I’m so proud of you. In Sha Allah this is going to be amazing. Can’t wait already. May Allah give you more & more success. Amen???????????????????? — Fareed (@FaredSays) October 17, 2021

Many talked about the chemistry between Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf, her on-screen husband for Aik Hai Nigar.

Wowwzaaaa!!! ????????????@TheMahiraKhan this looks super good, you and Bilal look so cute together and then playing such a powerful character is something to be so proud of in itself. #AikHaiNigar https://t.co/zI9k6izSpv — amina (@Amina__Says) October 16, 2021

While the others think the telefilm looks promising and they get goosebumps every time they see the trailer.

i’m SO excited for #AikHaiNigar it looks so promising!!! — r. (@divyankaschild) October 17, 2021

#AikHaiNigar Trailer is giving me goosebumps every-time i’m watching it. This year belongs to @TheMahiraKhan — Fareed (@FaredSays) October 16, 2021

Written By Umera Ahmed and helmed by Adnan Sarwar, it features Mahira, Bilal, Khushhal Khan, Sohail Sameer, Sara, and Iman Shahid in pivotal roles. The telefilm is produced by Nina Kashif and Mahira Khan.

What about the telefilm are you anticipating, the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

