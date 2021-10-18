‘Aik Hai Nigar’ trailer accumulates infinite love for all the right reasons

With millions of views on social media, the trailer of ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ is accumulating love and praise from every corner of the world for all the right reasons. The telefilm is a homage to Lieutenant General Nigar Johar, who rose through the ranks of the Pakistan Army and continues to have a meritorious service. She overcame personal tragedy and societal pressures to break the glass ceiling for all women of the country.

The diva, Mahira Khan will be portraying the iconic character of Lt. Gen. Nigar in Aik Hai Nigar, premiering this Saturday at 8:00 PM, on ARY Digital. Talking about the project and her character, Mahira writes, “Honoured to be able to play a woman I admire so much. Pakistan Army’s first female Three-star General. ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ traces the life and career of Lieutenant General Nigar Johar. What a life, what a story… to know her, is to know one of the greatest we have amongst us.”

Many entertainment aficionados took to Twitter to express how do they feel about Aik Hai Nigar. Abundant people praised Mahira Khan for essaying the character of Lt. Gen. Nigar with an absolute ace.

Many talked about the chemistry between Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf, her on-screen husband for Aik Hai Nigar.

While the others think the telefilm looks promising and they get goosebumps every time they see the trailer.

Written By Umera Ahmed and helmed by Adnan Sarwar, it features Mahira, Bilal, Khushhal Khan, Sohail Sameer, Sara, and Iman Shahid in pivotal roles. The telefilm is produced by Nina Kashif and Mahira Khan.

What about the telefilm are you anticipating, the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Read: Aik Hai Nigar, to premiere this week!

