Aineeb’s Mehndi photos will make you feel as if you were there!

With almost 17,000 posts, Aineeb remains one of the top trending hashtags in Pakistan. The astounding couple of the gorgeous Aiman Khan and the handsome, Muneeb Butt is garnering immaculate praise from every part of the world for all the right reasons.

After a week full of majestic ceremonial events, the couple has had its Mehndi ceremony last night and the videos and photos of the entire event are legit breathtaking. Prior to the main event, the lovebirds pose for the camera.

Aren’t they just the cutest?

Have a look at these final photos. This is a perfect display of sheer love.

Aiman looks drop-dead gorgeous, donned in a traditionally embroidered lengha with a white top having embroidered sleeves.

Embellished with the best jewelry there can ever be.

Aiman looks surreal in all possible ways. Don’t agree with us? Look for yourself.

Talking about the dapper groom, he looks fascinating in this traditional blue Kurta complemented by a waistcoat of the similar color.

Muneeb decides to stay as Desi as he could. Just look at this one.

Team groom enters the arena in style, grooving on the Dhol beats.

And here comes the bride, sitting in a gorgeous Doli, with her entire clan.

Do they not look perfect, sitting beside each other? When we see these cuties, our belief in true love is restored.

Mehndi is all about music and dance performances. Friends and cousins of the couple shake their leg on the mandatory, ‘Jhumka Gira Re’.

And yes! The Senorita song from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara with outstanding dance steps.

Our favorite lovebirds join in for a little performance on the same song.

The squad then goes ‘Do Dhaari Talwaar’ with extraordinary energy.

Minal looks equally captivating in her traditional aura. Well, a bit of boomerang on every occasion is always a great idea.

If this is not an adorable photo, we don’t know what’s adorable anymore!

A Mehndi ceremony of two top-notch actors would definitely expect a plethora of A-list fragments of the media fraternity. Have a look at this cutie, clad in a surreal outfit.

The ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ sensation, Asim Azhar attends the event in a black Kurta Shalwar, embellished with a shawl.

The veteran actor, Syed Jibran, his wife Afifa Jibran and the stunning, Komal Aziz Khan have also graced the Mehndi with their presence.

Our favorite, Uswah from Khudparast and Yashma Gill also come to mark their presence in the event.

The beautiful siblings, Sarah, and Arisha along with Noor Khan have also become a part of this glamorous event.

Imran Ashraf aka Azhar from ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’ attends the event too.

The prettiest, Sonia Mishal is also here!

The maestro, Khalid Anum graces the event with his presence along with his better half. The well celebrated, Nomi Ansari and the beautiful, Mooma Sheikh are also here.

The legendary, Saba Faisal also shows up with her immensely talented children, Sadia, Arsalan, and Salman.

The versatile, Zahid Khan, his better half and Saheefa Jabbar also strike a pose for the photo.

The immensely talented, Ayeza Khan and her handsome husband, Danish Taimoor look utterly graceful in traditional attires.

Wrapping up the entire Mehndi event, all these superstars look captivating, dressed in their best attires.

All these surreal photos have only become a catalyst for us to crave for their Rukhsati and Valima ceremonies! More power to you Aiman and Muneeb! We wish this couple a very beautiful life ahead with an abundance of love and contentment galore.

