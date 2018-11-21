In Photos: Aiman and Muneeb have finally tied the knot!

With more than 9500 posts, #Aineeb becomes a trend on Instagram as the ceremonial wedding events of Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are finally here. Last month Aiman has celebrated her Dholki amidst her close friends and family members.

Two days back, Aiman’s friends have organized an astounding bridal shower for her. Don’t believe us? Have a look for yourself!

Today, on the most auspicious occasion of 12 Rabiul Awwal, Aiman and Muneeb have finally tied the nuptial knot in a brief but surreal affair. The exclusive photos and videos coming from the event are giving us legit couple goals!

Related: In Photos: Aiman Khan’s Astounding Bridal Shower!

First of all, let’s look at the bride getting all emotional while she signs her Nikkah papers to become Muneeb’s partner forever!

What an adorable photo of the bride signing with a plethora of tears in her eyes.

And then she meets her other family members with happiness and sadness at the same time.

And suddenly, Minal realizes that Aiman will leave the house in a couple of days. Can you relate to this feeling?

And now, let’s have a quick tour of the mosque where the dapper groom is present with his close ones.

Woot Woot! Handsome groom surely has some great looking friends. Have a look at this one.

How happy a groom should be on his Nikkah day? This happy maybe?

And here comes the moment we all have been waiting for! He says “Qabool Hai” with an unexplainable smile on his face.

Coming back to the bride, she looks buoyant in this outfit, embellished with amazing jewelry and subtle makeup.

The sister of this adorable bride looks equally gorgeous! Look at these women sprinkling infinite charm on our screens.

Muneeb, his friends and all his family members come to the venue where Aiman and her close ones are already present.

The groom comes up the stage and hugs his bride! We’re certain this moment has the constituents to make the couple smile every time they will see this.

A bit of boomerang is always mandatory on every occasion. What an adorable couple!

Go! Find yourself someone who looks at you the way Aiman is looking at Muneeb and he’s looking at her! What an adorable sight!

This reaffirms our belief that the couples are made in heaven! How perfect do they look with each other?

And here sits the couple, all revved up to have some Gulab Jamuns (sweets).

These pretty people capture some selfies on the Nikkah reception giving us all the feels!

This look of love is arguably the best thing you will see all day! Muneeb writes, “May Allah shower all his blessings on us!”

The Rukhsati ceremony is expected to take place real soon! We wish these cuties a breezy life with an abundance of love and contentment galore.

Related: Aiman–Minal’s Trip To The North Is ‘Something Else’, Literally!

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments