Aishwarya slays Vogue Cover With Rapper Pharrell Williams

He has given us ‘Happy’, which has been downloaded abundant times since its inception, so much so that it has today become the most downloaded song in the entire United Kingdom. Pharrell Lanscilo Williams happens to be a songwriter, a filmmaker, a rapper and producer belonging to the United States. Having started his career with writing a verse for ‘Rump Shaker’, Williams refused to look back ever since. He has garnered immense attention when he earned the 36th spot in Billboard’s hot 100 in 1998.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the other hand, does not need any kind of introduction. She is the ultimate queen of ample hearts and heartbeat of ample souls. Having been the Miss World for the year 1994, Bachchan took the world’s concentration by storm by her outstanding speech in the Miss World competition.

Song after the contest was over, our favorite, Ash, started to get movie opportunities. She starred in variable Tamil movies and her first Bollywood movie happened to be, ‘Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya’; a romantic comedy opposite Bobby Deol which didn’t get enough praise. However, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ ended up as her career transformer. Her stellar performance opposite Salman Khan played a pivotal role in the upward inclination of her success.

Recently, Vogue India has posted photos of Pharrell Williams and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enthralling on its cover. Both celebrities have exhibited their A-game in the photo shoot possessing flirty and fun poses. The starlet wears a light blue bodycon apparel embellished with beauteous frills on one shoulder and at the lower end of her dress. Meanwhile, Williams is studded with light colorful sweats, depicting his love for Holi celebrations. Both stars flaunt a mean pose as Bachchan stands in front of the singer where he holds her waist from the right while she plays with his hoodie’s drawstring.

The magazine has also released few other photos of the intercontinental artists complementing each other in all ways possible. They both wear red outfits here, with Bachchan’s arm on William’s shoulder.

Another photo presents the ‘Happy’ guy looking utterly dapper in a burgundy Achkan-style jacket.

The mother of one looks uber exquisite in this blue jacket.

Vogue India shared more photos of the stylish celebs in rather revamped, chic outfits.

Well, unlike March’s cover, Vogue chooses an Indian face for its April feature which is rather positive for the Indian populace. The starlet looks stunning with the American rapper.

