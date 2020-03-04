Musician Akon just performed Umrah?

There always have been abundant Muslim celebrities in entertainment industries around the world. A few stay in the limelight, meanwhile others do not. Likewise, Akon is one of the few Muslim celebrities who manage to garner love and praise across the globe.

On Tuesday, Akon’s photos went viral throughout social media, in which the singer can be seen in an Ihram in front of the Holy Kaaba in the Grand Mosque of Makkah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jollof Entertainment (@jollofentertainment) on Mar 3, 2020 at 6:54pm PST

A few other men can also be seen in the sacred city, performing Tawaaf. The photos not only went viral, but they were also shared on numerous social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Feat International Magazine (@feat_media_ng) on Feb 29, 2020 at 5:36am PST

The 46-years-old singer was born into a Muslim family in St. Louis. He spent most of his childhood in Senegal, a place he calls his hometown. Albeit being such a pivotal fragment of the American music scene, he kept his focus on Islam and worked extensively for the needy people across Africa.

In an interview with a foreign publication in November 2019, he said, “At the end of the day, Allah is watching and he knows what is in your heart.”

Akon was recently on a music tour to Saudi Arabia. He uploaded a photo from the concert and wrote, “Saudi Arabia was crazy!! Thanks again Saudi for the love once again.”

