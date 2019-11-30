Mehwish Hayat performs Umrah–shares photo from Holy Kaaba

Known for her impeccable acting skills and flamboyant expressions, the stunning Mehwish Hayat has truly been an epitome of perfection. The starlet is not only famous for the movies or dramas she works in, but she is extensively praised for standing up with the oppressed and being vocal about various societal issues. The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress also spoke at length about Indian atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir time and again at different platforms.

The Tamgha e Imtiaz recipient took to Instagram to post a photo of herself standing with her brother, Danish Hayat, and mother with the Holy Kaaba in the background. She wrote, “?Jumma Mubarak. By the Grace of Allah, I have been blessed to be able to perform Umrah.”

She went on to write she cannot express in words, the feeling of being in the Holy City with her family.”A truly moving and humbling journey that I pray every Muslim in the world gets to be able to experience as well Ameen,” she penned.

The post soon received an outpour of love and prayers from fellow celebrities ranging from Azfar Rehman, Hania Amir, Nadia Hussain to Sadaf Kanwal, Asad Siddiqui, Aiman Khan, amidst others.

