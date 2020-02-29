Ali Zafar all set to release his PSL anthem on Sunday

Prominent Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar shared that the song for Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) fifth edition he was working on is finally ready and will be released this Sunday.

Owing to some social media users’ view that Ali Zafar’s PSL anthem was far better than the current anthem Tayyar Hain, the singer decided to release a new unofficial anthem.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday night to share a dance tutorial for the PSL song. He wanted fans to be a part of it.

“The song is ready. Now time for the video. But this time, you can be the star and feature in it. Watch this video to understand what you need to do! You can see the longer version on my YouTube and subscribe,” the actor wrote.

Soon, his Gmail account was engulfed with dance videos so he had to make another video, asking his fans to stop sending the videos, as the song is already in the final touches. He also went to the National College of Arts (NCA) to have some part of the video done.

Fans are over the moon excited for the release of his version of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem, so much so that they gather around his house chanting his name.

Zafar sang PSL’s first anthem Seeti Bajay Gi. Other official songs of the league, Ab Khel Jamay Ga (2017) and Dil Se Jaan Laga De (2018) are also composed and sung by him.

