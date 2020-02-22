PSL: Karachi Kings won its first game, coach Dean Jones won innumerable hearts

The fifth installment of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has just started with a glimmering opening ceremony, followed by performances by top-notch singers including Aima Baig, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sajjad Ali, Sanam Marvi and ‘Tayyar Hen’ guys.

Yesterday, after Karachi Kings won its first game against Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs, the well-suited Karachi Kings head coach Dean Jones was seen cleaning the dugout area.

A video got viral on social media showing Dean Jones picking up the garbage from the dugout area and putting it into a dustbin. People came forward in numbers to praise the most successful coach of the PSL for his amazing gesture.

Dean Jones cleaning the dugout after the match. Collecting empty bottles. No doubt why he is favorite of many people all around the globe ???? pic.twitter.com/HotzNXJxPu — ????? 🙂 (@Masood_ponders) February 22, 2020

Dean Jones demonstrating that everyone can play role to keep surroundings free of litter.

Decide today from now onward you would not throw your house,car, office waste outside.

Believe me its not difficult I have been acting on this since around 2001 or 2002.

Keep Pakistan Clean. pic.twitter.com/geSoZJoCN3 — Mehmood Farrukh – A Different Lens (@mehmoodfarrukh1) February 22, 2020

Bravo to Dean Jones and more to his parents. The values of cleanliness instilled him probably at a young age by his parents are seen in his professional, now as a coach.

Do we have the strength to move in this direction?#PSL2020 @DeanJonesBR @TheRealPCBMedia @IslamabadScene pic.twitter.com/IsM52OYaZu — Adnan Hameed ????? ???? (@AdnanHa65560820) February 22, 2020

Salute to @ProfDeano Always liked him as Cricket Strategist but now Deep Deep Respect and Awe for Dean Jones after this. pic.twitter.com/r59AI060Ug — Taimoor H. (@Thashns) February 22, 2020

Kudos to Deano for sprinkling his graciousness and compassion for the earth. We hope more people would follow his footsteps.

