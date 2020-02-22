PSL: Karachi Kings won its first game, coach Dean Jones won innumerable hearts

The fifth installment of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has just started with a glimmering opening ceremony, followed by performances by top-notch singers including Aima Baig, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sajjad Ali, Sanam Marvi and ‘Tayyar Hen’ guys.

Yesterday, after Karachi Kings won its first game against Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs, the well-suited Karachi Kings head coach Dean Jones was seen cleaning the dugout area.

A video got viral on social media showing Dean Jones picking up the garbage from the dugout area and putting it into a dustbin. People came forward in numbers to praise the most successful coach of the PSL for his amazing gesture.

Kudos to Deano for sprinkling his graciousness and compassion for the earth. We hope more people would follow his footsteps.

