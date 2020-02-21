Karachi Kings’ anthem ‘Yeh Hai Karachi’ by Asim Azhar is finally here!

The heartthrob Asim Azhar has become an epitome of class, garnering infinite praise and a large audience in his concerts singing his songs alongside. Recently, the 23-year-old singer had performed in ARY Feast and managed to hold the entire festival spellbound with his magical voice and unfathomable energy, enough to electrify all the attendees.

Two days back, during the launch ceremony of ARY Laguna, our very own rockstar took the center stage as he sang the pristine and brand new anthem of Karachi Kings, ‘Yeh Hai Karachi’, for the fifth installment of Pakistan Super League (PSL). The crowd could not resist cheering, for, the song is a perfect amalgamation of energy, enthusiasm, passion for cricket and of course, about the city of lights, Karachi.

The song delineates Asim along with Pakistani and international cricketing stars and a few celebrities amid other cricket aficionados. Yeh Hai Karachi features cricketers from Emad Wasim, Muhammad Amir, Babar Azam, Osama Mir to Alex Hales, Umer Khan and Sharjeel Khan, along with the president of Karachi Kings, aka Sultan of Swing, Wasim Akram performing on the upbeat tune.

The song also stars fragments from the Pakistani entertainment fraternity including Sunita Marshall, Areeba Habib, Zoya Nasir, Mashal Khan, Amna Ilyas grooving on the uplifting lyrics being sung by the powerhouse of energy, Asim Azhar.

The audience enthusiastically watched the whole song during the event. They were too excited for PSL 5 as it is taking place in Pakistan and they’re all revved up to see Karachi Kings play in their home ground.

Are you supporting Karachi Kings? What do you want to say to our team? Tell us in the comments below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

