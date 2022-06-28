Ali Zafar has some essential suggestions on how to please parents

The undisputed Rockstar of Pakistan, Ali Zafar, never ceases to amaze his fans with his sweet gestures, astoundingly surreal voice, wisdom, and activism.

Recently, the actor took to Twitter to advise his fans and followers on how to be good to parents. He wrote nine points about the time one should spend with parents, the discussions that should take place, about being humble with them and apologizing even when they are wrong, among others.

Let’s have a look at what Ali Zafar has written,

Spend as much time as can with your parents while they are alive.

Don’t try to prove to them that they were wrong or you were right in any way.

Don’t make them feel irrelevant.

Nurture every moment spent with them.

Never argue with them. Healthy discussions… yes. Fun discussions, even better!

Listen to them with intent even if you disagree with what they are saying. Sometimes all they need is someone to talk to or vent.

Apologise to them, even if you weren’t at fault.

Show physical affection. Give them hugs repeatedly. Massage their feet and shoulders when can. Lie down next to them.

If all of this is difficult to imagine or do, think of the time when you were a nagging baby and didn’t make sense but they made sense of everything you did or didn’t…patiently.

