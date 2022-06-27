Shaniera Akram pens an endearing note for Karachi

Philanthropist Shaniera Akram is known for her efforts for humanity and advocacy for gender equality. She has also been vocal on various social and environmental issues time and again and has a strong stance against terrorism of all kinds.

Related: Times Shaniera Akram proved to be our perfect Bhaabi

Recently, the philanthropist took to Twitter while retweeting a tweet by South Asia Index that said, “The Economist has ranked Karachi among top ten “worst cities” in the world to live in 2022.” She wrote, “Respect to all 25 million who call Karachi home! What residents of Our city have given and donated over the years is just outstanding.Karachi has survived because of peoples hearts.”

She went on to write, “Top 5 worst cities to live in, but Number 1 when it comes to philanthropy, charity and good will!”

Respect to all 25 million who call Karachi home! What residents of Our city have given and donated over the years is just outstanding.Karachi has survived because of peoples hearts. Top 5 worst cities to live in, but Number 1 when it comes to philanthropy, charity and good will! https://t.co/dpGqRMtmbc — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) June 24, 2022

Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram’s better half has expressed her love for Karachi in different ways abundant times and has tried to practically bring a change by pushing people to be more empathetic, altruistic, and careful for a better tomorrow.

More power to you, Bhabi!

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.