Amidst local and international events, all eyes throughout entire Pakistan are glued to social media platforms for the sake of mere a glance of the heartthrob Feroze Khan, his wife Alizay, his sisters, Dua and Humaima and abundant other celebs.

In order to make sure of her A-game personification, Alizay was taken to the HSY mansion earlier yesterday for her fittings. Hassan Shehriyar Yasin posted a photo of the cutest ever couple on his Instagram.

He posted another photo of the young bride and expressed his admiration for her, their chemistry and Humaima Malick, being a responsible sister-in-law.

While the bride was in the middle of her makeup, somebody got totally ready in a traditional outfit embellished with gorgeous jewelry and pleasing expressions.

Starting off with the Shaadi, it was quite traditional throughout. Sehra Bandhi was the first ceremonial tradition to take place.

Embellished with a veil consisting white flowers, the groom rode all the way to the venue in a beauteous horse-cart.

Ayaz Samoo and Dua Malick performed Bhangra on the entry of their beloved groom. Dua’s son looked dapper as the Shehbaala.

Then comes the bride adorably along with her brothers and other family members.

The record of gorgeousness was capped at Alizay Feroze yesterday for looking astounding.

Then came the most anticipated moment of the evening, Nikkah ceremony.

This family video embarks their new married life.

Feroze and Alizay looked utter perfect together. Have a look.

We wish the couple, a very happy married life! Write us in the comments’ section below.

