Alizay – Feroze Khan Tie Knot In A Traditional Ceremony
Amidst local and international events, all eyes throughout entire Pakistan are glued to social media platforms for the sake of mere a glance of the heartthrob Feroze Khan, his wife Alizay, his sisters, Dua and Humaima and abundant other celebs.
In order to make sure of her A-game personification, Alizay was taken to the HSY mansion earlier yesterday for her fittings. Hassan Shehriyar Yasin posted a photo of the cutest ever couple on his Instagram.
Dost ki Shadi. Little brother @ferozekhan and his beautiful bride come to the HSY Mansion in Karachi for her fittings. She will be wearing HSY Bridal tonight at her wedding to Feroze. Wishing you the couple eternal happiness! #ferozekhan #wedding #HSYbride #shadi #dost #karachi #hsy #shineinhsy @theworldofhsy
He posted another photo of the young bride and expressed his admiration for her, their chemistry and Humaima Malick, being a responsible sister-in-law.
Dost ki Shadi. She is absolutely beautiful and such a sweet person. It was a pleasure for us all to dress her and have both of them over. And the loving chemistry between her and @ferozekhan is just wonderful. I’m so so happy for them both. They look amazing together and I love the way he and his very loving sister @humaimamalick call and check on everything, are so concerned and are paying such great attention to their new family member. It truly warms my heart. Congratulations you two! Can’t wait to have you all over for dinner to celebrate soon???? #ferozekhan #wedding #couplegoals #hsy #luxury #bridal @theworldofhsy #humaimamalick
While the bride was in the middle of her makeup, somebody got totally ready in a traditional outfit embellished with gorgeous jewelry and pleasing expressions.
Starting off with the Shaadi, it was quite traditional throughout. Sehra Bandhi was the first ceremonial tradition to take place.
Embellished with a veil consisting white flowers, the groom rode all the way to the venue in a beauteous horse-cart.
Ayaz Samoo and Dua Malick performed Bhangra on the entry of their beloved groom. Dua’s son looked dapper as the Shehbaala.
Then comes the bride adorably along with her brothers and other family members.
The record of gorgeousness was capped at Alizay Feroze yesterday for looking astounding.
Then came the most anticipated moment of the evening, Nikkah ceremony.
This family video embarks their new married life.
Feroze and Alizay looked utter perfect together. Have a look.
We wish the couple, a very happy married life! Write us in the comments’ section below.