All these celebs on an island. A vacation or some Ultimate Muqabla?

Thursday evening, we all saw video clips of Shoaib Malik and Fawad Alam on vacation near a beach in Thailand. As we dug deeper into their profiles, we were amazed to see both the cricketers are not alone. They were accompanied by their fellow cricketers Saeed Ajmal, Imad Wasim, Kamran Akmal, and Azam Khan. Could it also be some sort of an Ultimate Muqabla? Let’s find out.

Then came the video clip of Azam Khan, stuck on an island. Yes, you read that right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saeed Ajmal (@rsaeedajmal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saeed Ajmal (@rsaeedajmal)

Saeed Ajmal put up another photo having the actor Hammad Farooqi in it, so the curiosity suddenly increased.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saeed Ajmal (@rsaeedajmal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hammad Farooqui (@hammad_farooqui01)

Having a glimpse of Azam Khan’s Instagram profile, we got to know the bunch of vacationers have many a people. From Haroon Shahid and Mariam Nafees to her Husband, Faiza Khan, Neha Khan, Nusrat Hidayat Ullah, Mahrunisa Iqbal, and Sehar Afzal are also part of the group.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sehar Afzal (@seharafzall)



They search for food, listened to some music, sat in a tuk-tuk, and had Thai street seafood.

Here’s a video of apparently Shoaib Malik skiing in Phuket with others waiting for him on the shore.



What do you think are these guys up to? Is it just vacationing or is it more? Something like a competition? Perhaps some Ultimate Muqabla? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

