Fans recreate this dance step from Marjaaniye

With at least 2.5 Million views on YouTube, the trailer of Pakistan’s highly anticipated visual delight, London Nahi Jaunga is making rounds on social media for all the right reasons.

The 3.05-minute trailer is an amalgamation of witty traditional punchlines, energetic dance, and heartbreak. Just like Punjab Nahi Jaungi, the upcoming flick also features a big. yet close family living under one roof. The upcoming movie has love, action, comedy, friendship and so much more.

The first song of the movie, entitled, Marjaaniye is a super-groovy wedding song produced by Soch and sung by Butt Brothers and Justin Bibis. Sung in Punjabi, the dance song gives an energetic desi wedding vibe, which we all can relate to.

Apart from the exceptional praise for the music video, a few fans took to social media to post their videos recreating the dance steps of Marjaaniye. Let’s have a look.

Written By Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, directed by Nadeem Baig, and produced by Salman Iqbal Films, ARY Films, and Six Sigma Plus, London Nahi Jaunga is slated to release this Eid Ul Adha. It features Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Kubra Khan, Mirza Gohar Rasheed amid others, in pivotal roles.