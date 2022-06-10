First poster of ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ unveiled!

Thursday evening, the makers of Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Meray Paas Tum Ho, and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 1 and 2 took to social media to reveal the first official poster for London Nahi Jaunga.

The poster features the protagonist, Humayun Saeed, sitting on a white horse, apparently all set to embark on a journey.

ARY Films has played a pivotal part in the uplifting of the Pakistani cinema scene by releasing one after another visual delight that has clearly made an impact on the box office. Movies like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Baaji, and Parey Hut Love have become a few of the most successful Pakistani movies ever made.

Both installments of Jawani Phir Nahi Aani had two things in common; the extremely versatile, Humayun Saeed and the powerhouse of talent, Nadeem Baig. When this killer duo combines with the veteran writer, Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, wonders like Punjab Nahi Jaungi and Meray Paas Tum Ho wreck all charts of flamboyancy and success.

Written By Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, directed by Nadeem Baig, and produced by Salman Iqbal Films, ARY Films, and Six Sigma Plus, London Nahi Jaunga is slated to release this Eid Ul Adha.