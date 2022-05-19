‘London Nahi Jaunga’ coming out sooner than we thought?

ARY Films has played a pivotal part in the uplifting of the Pakistani cinema scene by releasing one after another visual delight that has clearly made an impact on the box office. Movies like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Baaji, and Parey Hut Love have become a few of the most successful Pakistani movies ever made.

Both installments of Jawani Phir Nahi Aani had two things in common; the extremely versatile, Humayun Saeed and the powerhouse of talent, Nadeem Baig. When this killer duo combines with the veteran writer, Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, wonders like Punjab Nahi Jaungi and Meray Paas Tum Ho wreck all charts of flamboyancy and success.

The heartthrob, Humayun Saeed took to Instagram on May 17, to finally unveil the release date of the highly anticipated upcoming movie, ‘London Nahi Jaunga’. He wrote, “Thor aye ya na aye… Main London Nahin Jaonga… Releasing this Eid ul Azha Insha’Allah,” citing the name of the flick.

Earlier, director Nadeem Baig took to Instagram on April 1, to inform cinema aficionados that the filming of London Nahi Jaunga is finally coming to an end. He wrote, “Here we go….the final spell…#londonnahinjaonga” and tagged actors including Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Saba Faisal, Saba Hamid, Vasay Chaudhry, Sohail Butt, Kubra Khan and Mirza Gohar Rasheed.

On April 13th Humayun Saeed also posted a photo with Gohar Rasheed and Vasay Chaudhry on his Instagram account, wrote, “With the sleeping beauties. Last week of shooting begins.”

The crew started filming on February 4, 2020. The film is apparently the sequel to the superhit film Punjab Nahi Jaungi.

Keep following this space for more information about London Nahi Jaunga.