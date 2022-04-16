Filming of London Nahi Jaunga almost done

The Pakistani Film fraternity has transcended boundaries in every way. It has made films on taboo topics, made spectacular love stories and heartwrenching tragedies over time. Pakistani cinemas are packed with locally-made movies that will make you laugh till your stomach aches.

ARY Films has played a pivotal part in the uplifting of the Pakistani cinema scene by releasing one after another visual delight that has clearly made an impact on the box office. Movies like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Baaji and Parey Hut Love have become few of the most successful Pakistani movies ever made.

Both installments of Jawani Phir Nahi Aani had two things in common; the extremely versatile, Humayun Saeed and the powerhouse of talent, Nadeem Baig. When this killer duo combines with the veteran writer, Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, wonders like Punjab Nahi Jaungi and Meray Paas Tum Ho wreck all charts of flamboyancy and success.

Director Nadeem Baig took to Instagram on April 1, to inform cinema aficionados that the filming of London Nahi Jaunga is finally coming to an end. He wrote, “Here we go….the final spell…#londonnahinjaonga” and tagged actors including Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Saba Faisal, Saba Hamid, Vasay Chaudhry, Sohail Butt, Kubra Khan and Mirza Gohar Rasheed. The last part of the shoot is being carried out in Turkey,

On April 13th Humayun Saeed also posted a photo with Gohar Rasheed and Vasay Chaudhry on his Instagram account, wrote, “With the sleeping beauties. Last week of shooting begins.”

The crew started filming on February 4, 2020. The film is apparently the sequel to the superhit film Punjab Nahi Jaungi.

Keep following this space for more information about London Nahi Jaunga.