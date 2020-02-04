Shooting for London Nahi Jaunga starts today

The Pakistani Film fraternity has transcended boundaries in every way. It has made films on taboo topics, made spectacular love stories and heartwrenching tragedies over time. Pakistani cinemas are packed with locally-made movies that will make you laugh till your stomach aches.

ARY Films has played a pivotal part in the uplifting of the Pakistani cinema scene by releasing one after another visual delight that has clearly made an impact on the box office. Movies like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Baaji and Parey Hut Love have become few of the most successful Pakistani movies ever made.

Both installments of Jawani Phir Nahi Aani had two things in common; the extremely versatile, Humayun Saeed and the powerhouse of talent, Nadeem Baig. When this killer duo combines with the veteran writer, Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, wonders like Punjab Nahi Jaungi and Meray Paas Tum Ho wreck all charts of flamboyancy and success.

The trio has already started to make the most exuberant movie of 2020, ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ today. Written by Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, the movie will be helmed by none other than Nadeem Baig with Humayun Saeed in the lead role.

Humayun and Nadeem took to Instagram to post a photo of the director’s clapper board that says, “Day 1,” and the production companies of the movie are Six Sigma Entertainment and ARY Films. The cinematographer of London Nahi Jaunga is Kelvin Keehoe.

Details about the movie have not been unveiled yet. However, keep watching this space for more about the upcoming blockbuster flick.

