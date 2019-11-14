Urwa Hocane and ARY Films’ Tich Button goes Turkey!

Having garnered exceptional fame for her flamboyant style as a VJ, the gorgeous, Urwa Hocane went on to enthrall in Pakistani dramas, followed by her successful debut in the film industry. Her outstanding performance in Punjab Nahi Jaungi, along with superstars like Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, and Ahmed Ali Butt has enabled her to win prestigious accolades for all the right reasons, getting the movie to reach unprecedented heights.

Not only in movies, she is an acclaimed television artist as well. A Few months back, the diva had decided to wear the producer’s hat to make a movie of her own, Tich Button, in collaboration with ARY Films and Salman Iqbal Films, opting for her better half, Farhan Saeed along with virtuoso superstars like Eman Ali, Marina Khan, Feroze Khan, and Sonya Hussyn amid others as fragments of the ensemble cast.

The starlet has confirmed that the movie is near completion, a few weeks back. Actor Humayun Saeed also appreciated the efforts of the entire team behind Tich Button and said, “It’s got an outstanding script and they’ve all worked with a lot of passion and hard work, you all will certainly enjoy it.”

Tich Button is helmed by the acclaimed director, Qasim Ali Mureed, who has provided audiences with well-celebrated dramas like Aangan. The writer of Aangan, Faiza Iftikhar, has written the script for the movie, making it a treat, hard to resist.

Urwa has recently taken to Instagram to tell her followers that the Tich Button team is currently shooting in Turkey. The photo incorporates Eman Ali, Marina Khan, Feroze Khan, Qasim Ali Mureed, Senior Vice President ARY Films, Irfan Malik and others.

We’re certain, Tich Button will be the most anticipated and entertaining Pakistani movie of the decade.

