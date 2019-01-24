These virtuoso superstars join the cast of ‘Tich Button’!

Having garnered exceptional fame for her flamboyant style as a VJ, the gorgeous, Urwa Hocane went on to enthrall in Pakistani dramas, followed by her successful debut in the film industry. Her outstanding performance in Punjab Nahi Jaungi, along with superstars like Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, and Ahmed Ali Butt has enabled her to win prestigious accolades for all the right reasons, getting the movie to reach unprecedented heights.

Her younger sibling, the beautiful, Mawra Hocane has recently taken to Instagram to reveal that the elder one is on the verge of producing a movie, with the help of Salman Iqbal Films and ARY Films. She writes, “Hi little miss producer! Yet another feather in your cap Urwa. You have an unstoppable spirit my darling & this is just the beginning. Fly high InshAllah!”

A few days back, director Qasim Ali Mureed has posted a selfie on his Instagram account with the dapper, Farhan Saeed and the heartthrob, Feroze Khan, giving some hints about the upcoming flick.

The latest development about Tich Button reveals that the ensemble cast incorporates the aforementioned men; Farhan and Feroze, meanwhile the surreal protagonist of Azaadi, Sonya Hussyn and the enchanting, Iman Ali have also joined the clan. According to the official announcement, the movie is “filled with Masti, Dosti & lots of Pyaar!”

Tich Button will be helmed by the acclaimed director, Qasim Ali Mureed, who has provided audiences with well-celebrated dramas like Aangan. The writer of Aangan, Faiza Iftikhar, will be writing the script for the movie, making it a treat, hard to resist.

Coming to the teaser of the movie, it depicts five women, donned in traditional attires, waving colorful clothes in the air, apparently in a village. As the animation zooms, it unveils a Ferris Wheel, giving an overall aura of some sort of a carnival. As it goes a bit further, it shows a Western forte/castle on the left side of the frame, making the spectators go all excited for some more visuals about the movie.

We’re certain, Tich Button will be the most anticipated and entertaining Pakistani movie of the entire 2019.

