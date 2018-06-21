There’s No Stopping ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’!

‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ has garnered infinite fame for its adroit ensemble cast and flamboyant script, winning four prestigious national awards. Leaving behind female actors like Humaima Malick and Zhalay Sarhadi, Urwa Hocane has had bagged one for the best actor, female meanwhile the veteran actor, Humayun Saeed, because of his uber talent, managed to take yet another award to his shelf for his classy acting in the film.

Read Also: Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Breaking Barriers.

Having started his career with Jawani Phir Nahi Aani, Nadeem Beyg took Punjab Nahi Jaungi to the seventh sky by his devotion and utter commitment. His constant dedication for the making of Punjab Nahi Jaungi has played an essential role which got the movie, a special jury award for the Best Film at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Film Festival which took place in Qingdao, China earlier this week.

Garnering an award for the best film happens to be just the first step on the staircase of success for the crew. Another blockbuster flick of the same crew, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani (JPNA) has been selected by China’s state-run movie channel. The lead protagonist of both movies, Humayun Saeed has shared a set of photos from the closing ceremony on his Instagram account. He writes, “#PunjabNahiJaugi has won a special jury award for Best Film at #ShanghaiOrganizationCooperation (SOC) Film Festival in China. Masha Allah. A real Eid gift and proud moment for Pakistan.” He goes on to congratulate the A-list crew including the producers and ARY Films, “Congratulations to the team! A special shoutout to Salman Iqbal, JJ, Shahzad Nasib, Nadeem Baig, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, ARY Films and the entire cast and crew!”

The film festival has been organized by China’s Shandong provincial government and State Film Administration to foster liaison between SCO member states. As many as Fifty-five movies from SCO countries have been screened at the festival including five from Pakistan. The SCO consists of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia, China, India, and Pakistan as its members, having the maestro and veteran actor Jackie Chan as the festival’s official promotional ambassador.

What are your views on this amazing news? Tell us in the comments below.

Comments

comments