Amanat | When love changes into vengeance

Amanat is a story based on values and principles. Zarar is caretaking his friends’ wife upon his request. In the wake of his sudden death, Zarar is left with no choice but to marry her to provide shelter and security. However, Zarar’s love interest, out of revenge, marries his younger brother.

Imran Abbas as Zarar is a confident and settled person, who is trying to keep a balance in life.

Sabor Aly as Zunaira is a bold and beautiful girl who loves Zarar.

Urwa Hocane as Mehar is an innocent girl who is trying to find peace in life. Destiny leads her to Zarar.

Haroon Shahid as Junaid is Zarar’s stubborn younger brother.

Zunaira fights for her lost love, refusing to accept the reality of life.

Written By: Rukhsana Nigar

Directed By: Shahid Shafaat

Cast:

Urwa Hocane

Imran Abbas

Saboor Aly

Haroon Shahid

Srha Asghar

Salman Saeed

Shehryar Zaidi

Saba Hameed

Zainab Qayyum

Gohar Rasheed

Asad Siddiqui

Saima Siddiqui

Amanat is starting with a double episode on 21st September and will air every Tuesday at 8:00 PM.

