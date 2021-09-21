Amanat | When love changes into vengeance
Amanat is a story based on values and principles. Zarar is caretaking his friends’ wife upon his request. In the wake of his sudden death, Zarar is left with no choice but to marry her to provide shelter and security. However, Zarar’s love interest, out of revenge, marries his younger brother.
Imran Abbas as Zarar is a confident and settled person, who is trying to keep a balance in life.
Sabor Aly as Zunaira is a bold and beautiful girl who loves Zarar.
Urwa Hocane as Mehar is an innocent girl who is trying to find peace in life. Destiny leads her to Zarar.
Haroon Shahid as Junaid is Zarar’s stubborn younger brother.
Zunaira fights for her lost love, refusing to accept the reality of life.
Written By: Rukhsana Nigar
Directed By: Shahid Shafaat
Cast:
- Urwa Hocane
- Imran Abbas
- Saboor Aly
- Haroon Shahid
- Srha Asghar
- Salman Saeed
- Shehryar Zaidi
- Saba Hameed
- Zainab Qayyum
- Gohar Rasheed
- Asad Siddiqui
- Saima Siddiqui
Amanat is starting with a double episode on 21st September and will air every Tuesday at 8:00 PM.
Masters in Journalism.
An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion.
Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor