Ammara Hikmat hosts a barbecue party for Hamza ahead of his Shaadi

So, our very own Pyaray Afzal aka Hamza Ali Abbasi is all set to get married to the astounding Naimal Khawar and the celebrations have already begun. However, the celebrations are different from what we have seen during the weddings of other celebrities.

Filmmaker Ammara Hikmat has taken to Instagram to post a story about how she wanted to host a Dholki but ended up doing a barbeque session with buddies ahead of Hamza’s wedding. She writes, “Wanted to host a Dholki for this friend who danced the most at my wedding but can’t reciprocate because he’s a changed man now and hates lavish wedding celebrations. So got him a gotay wala gandassa from a mehndi shop in Liberty.”

She posts another photo having all of Hamza’s friends including Bilal Lashari, Gohar Rasheed, Umair Jaswal amid others.

The Jaswal brothers serve some scrumptious and juicy burgers to the crew and everyone seems to be having a fabulous time.

The squad is all ready for another big fat celebrity wedding and so are we!

Gohar Rasheed posts this group photo with Hamza holding a Pakistani flag. He writes, “Another one bites the dust.”

This one is kind of sad. The suave, Umair Jaswal says, “Boys night, one last time.”

Filmmaker Yasir Jaswal uploads a photo of the whole team groom and writes, “Our boy now belongs to another home.”

And we wish Hamza Ali Abbasi, an amazing life with Naimal Khawar, filled with an abundance of love and contentment galore. Stay tuned for more from Hamza and Naimal’s wedding celebrations.

