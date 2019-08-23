Celebrities wish Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar ahead of their wedding

So there is an addition of another wedding in the Shaadi season of 2019. Although the dapper Hamza Ali Abbasi and the stunning Naimal Khawar Khan will tie their nuptial knot on the 25th of August, people are over the moon on the news of their togetherness.

The news came out days after Hamza got back from the Holy Hajj and the wedding card went viral. The groom confirmed the news through a Facebook post unveiling other details about the upcoming wedding and his relationship with Naimal.

Soon, their fans started to congratulate the couple so much so that both actors went on to become social media trends.

Likewise, fellow celebrities have also taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to express love for the cuties. Writer and actor Vasay Chaudhary has been the first celebrity to wish his best friend Hamza.

The suave, Humayun Saeed wishes them a happy life.

Hamza’s co-actor from Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Ahmed Ali Butt not just congratulates Hamza for performing Hajj but also for having a life partner. He wishes him both new Pakistan and new family.

The gorgeous, Mahira Khan takes to Twitter to shower prayers for the couple.

Actor and musician Haroon Shahid writes about his bond with both Naimal and Hamza, along with the wish of “a wonderful life together.”

Naimal’s buddy Usman Mukhtar asks Hamza to keep her happy.

The surreal, Uzair Jaswal sends love and prayers for Naimal and Hamza in a tweet.

The heartthrob Ali Rehman Khan congratulates Hamza on his union.

The super adorable Hania Amir takes to Instagram posing a photo of herself with Hamza and Ahad Raza Mir captioning it with, “Looking at my future as the fifth wheel.”

Moreover, Naimal just had her Mayun and she is already having the bridal glow. Have a look at these if you do not believe us.

Here’s wishing them a beautiful life filled with happiness and contentment galore. What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

