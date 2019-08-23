Celebrities wish Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar ahead of their wedding

So there is an addition of another wedding in the Shaadi season of 2019. Although the dapper Hamza Ali Abbasi and the stunning Naimal Khawar Khan will tie their nuptial knot on the 25th of August, people are over the moon on the news of their togetherness.

The news came out days after Hamza got back from the Holy Hajj and the wedding card went viral. The groom confirmed the news through a Facebook post unveiling other details about the upcoming wedding and his relationship with Naimal.

Yup, its true. P.S Massive respect to Naimal for being ok with a Ganja me on Nikkah ?????? pic.twitter.com/8z9Uns0xo3 — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) August 21, 2019

Soon, their fans started to congratulate the couple so much so that both actors went on to become social media trends.

Likewise, fellow celebrities have also taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to express love for the cuties. Writer and actor Vasay Chaudhary has been the first celebrity to wish his best friend Hamza.

BREAKING MUBARIK @iamhamzaabbasi …pata he na chalnay diya zalimmm ???? …may Allah Bless You Both,Ameen. — vasay chaudhry (@vasaych) August 20, 2019

The suave, Humayun Saeed wishes them a happy life.

Congratulations Hamza and Naimal! Wishing you both a happy married life… May Allah bless you. Unfortunately I won’t be able to attend because I am not in the country but dinner’s on me as soon as I am back! Lots of love and prayers… @iamhamzaabbasi @Naimalkhawarr pic.twitter.com/hKtzTXeaxk — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) August 22, 2019

Hamza’s co-actor from Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Ahmed Ali Butt not just congratulates Hamza for performing Hajj but also for having a life partner. He wishes him both new Pakistan and new family.

A big Mubarak to @iamhamzaabbasi on your Hajj (Allah qabool karay Ameen) and now MashaAllah life partner. ALLAH made us in pair and may he bless this pair always with love and blessings. Naya Pakistan aur Naya khandan Mubarak. #mashallah — Ahmad Ali Butt (@ahmedaliB) August 22, 2019

The gorgeous, Mahira Khan takes to Twitter to shower prayers for the couple.

Actor and musician Haroon Shahid writes about his bond with both Naimal and Hamza, along with the wish of “a wonderful life together.”

Wishing Hamza and Naimal a wonderful life together! Spent time with Naimal during 'Verna' and found her to be wonderful company and full of excitement as it was our debut. Hamza is a wonderful guy and obviously we share the 'Youthia' bond ???? All the Best! Really happy for them. — Haroon Shahid (@HaroonsMusic) August 21, 2019

Naimal’s buddy Usman Mukhtar asks Hamza to keep her happy.

So happy for my gal pal @Naimalkhawarr, finally tumhaaray haath peelay ho rahay hein. @iamhamzaabbasi you better keep her happy!!! Khush raho dono! — Usman Mukhtar (@MukhtarHoonMein) August 22, 2019

The surreal, Uzair Jaswal sends love and prayers for Naimal and Hamza in a tweet.

Really happy for @iamhamzaabbasi and @Naimalkhawarr. Sending lots of love and duas your way and wish you guys a very happy and healthy life! ???? — Uzair Jaswal (@uzairjaswal) August 22, 2019

The heartthrob Ali Rehman Khan congratulates Hamza on his union.

Congratulations brother @iamhamzaabbasi May Allah bless your union! https://t.co/8q5gzUBMCD — Ali Rehman Khan (@alirehmankhan) August 22, 2019

The super adorable Hania Amir takes to Instagram posing a photo of herself with Hamza and Ahad Raza Mir captioning it with, “Looking at my future as the fifth wheel.”

Moreover, Naimal just had her Mayun and she is already having the bridal glow. Have a look at these if you do not believe us.

Here’s wishing them a beautiful life filled with happiness and contentment galore. What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

