Anam Tanoli’s Death Depicts The Importance Of Mental Health Awareness

In Pakistan, when we hear the word ‘suicide’, we associate it with a flawed relationship, a devastating economic condition, or a failing career, without heeding much towards the actual potential reason behind one’s death.

Pakistan has become a country with over 300 suicide cases in a span of tentatively two years. The cases are reported from 35 different cities. These cases of suicide are often subjected to be covered by various theories, with little effort to attain the core issue, a person has taken his life for. Albeit being a forbidden act in Islam, suicide is a reality, that has been poisoning our country rather slowly and the aforementioned 300 cases prove this point.

Read Also: ‘Akhri Station’ – An Impactful Emotional Treat

Going to a larger perspective, the suicide rate is increasing at a vast velocity, internationally. A person commits suicide when he feels that there’s no way to get out of a particular situation. The well-celebrated Dj, Avicii, the Linkin Park sensation, Chester Bennington, the powerhouse of humor, Robin Williams and the B’ Town diva, Jiah Khan, amongst others, are few of the people that probably had fame, an elevating career, wealth, friends, family, cars, luxurious houses but they have still opted to die on their own.

What basically could be the potential cause of these deaths, can be the cause of Pakistani model, Anam Tanoli’s death as well. Studies claim depression to be the pivotal factor in the suicides of all these celebrities. For instance, Robin Williams has had diagnosed with depression, followed by dementia, that made him commit suicide. Likewise, depression, caused by betrayal has killed Jiah. Anam, on the other hand, has also become a victim of depression before giving away her life.

As per Anam Tanoli’s friends, she had to bear constant slut-shaming and bullying for the nature of work she has been doing. Ample people have taken to their social media accounts after her demise to tell how important it is, to consider dialogues, as the mode of resolution of an abundance of issues. People have also stressed upon the importance of mental health awareness.

Few A-list celebrities have also come forward to speak their hearts out, on Anam’s sad, or rather discomforting demise. The immensely gorgeous, Armeena Khan takes to Twitter saying, “A young, up and coming Pakistani/Italian model died yesterday. On the face of it, it looks like suicide by hanging.” She closes her post with an ambiguous statement, “I wonder what could possibly have driven a talented young girl like that to take her own life.”

A young, up and coming Pakistani/Italian model died yesterday. On the face of it, it looks like suicide by hanging. I wonder what could possibly have driven a talented young girl like that to take her own life. R.I.P. #anamtanoli #depressionkills #bekindtoothers — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) September 2, 2018

The gorgeous, Mawra Hocane pens down a rather heartfelt description under Anam Tanoli’s photo on Instagram. “I didn’t know her personally but I’m devastated that a young beautiful girl succumbed to the bullies around her. I spoke to a close friend of hers who told me how deeply she was affected by social media trolling & bullying at work. She was suffering from depression & the world was ruthless regardless. I wish she was stronger but I also wish that we were kinder , all of us. Be on a watch, anyone around us could be suffering from depression & your words can take someone’s life,” she says, while telling her fans the reasons Anam’s close friend has told her. She goes on to apologize to Anam, “I’m sorry Anam Tanoli on behalf of everyone who pushed you take such a step. My condolences & love to the family! We may be out here for you on social platforms but we are just like you. we get hurt, we break but we endure & put the broken pieces together to run another show for all of you. Be kind, it won’t cost you a thing, Please be Kind & considerate & compassionate for others & their hearts!” She instructs her followers, “It is about time we treat depression as an illness so we can comfort the ones suffering, at least. Seek medical help without reluctance. Please don’t be afraid of the society, protect yourself first!”

The owner to a magical voice box, Momina Mustehsan shares her depression story and relates it with that of Anam’s. She writes an open letter for the deceased, engulfed with emotions and heartache. She puts up her photo in the post and writes, “Dear Anam, I’m sorry you had to give up. I’m sorry I didn’t understand the intensity of how much you were hurting. I know you were trying your best to be positive and you were a champ. I was super proud of how far you had come in the 9 years I had known you and the person you had grown to become. I swear you had the strength to keep fighting back, staying strong, and standing tall. But you just needed to hear more of that from the people around you, a little more often. I’m so sorry.. I know how it feels when you hit a point so low that it makes you feel like giving up. We all know that feeling. Every single person is fighting their own battle from behind the face we put up for society to make it look like all is under control.” Talking to the cyber bullies and catcallers, she requests, “Let people be. Give them the right to be human sometimes. Give them the liberty to make those occasional mistakes. Because without that, no one can ever learn or grow. Reflect and focus your energies on fixing and working on yourself more than scrutinizing, judging and putting others down. Let’s please all shun bullying and hate speech. When you see it happening to someone, please stand up for them and make it stop. Build each other up, don’t be a bystander watching someone being tormented.”

Having all this being said, depression is real, and so is mental illness. The endurance of suffering varies from person to person but as humans, it is our prime responsibility to make sure to hear and to be heard because keeping it all in the head can sometimes be just the beginning of the many sufferings.

What are your views on this story? Have your say in the comments section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a mad writer. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments