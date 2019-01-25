Anoushey pens heartfelt note to empathize with animals

The beautiful VJ and host, Anoushey Ashraf is known for her flamboyant style and her extensive traveling, giving all her fans some legit travel goals. Due to her adroit speaking skills and absolutely perfect expressions, she is often invited to host various shows across the country.

But these are not the only characteristics that make Anoushey different. What makes her unique and close to our hearts is her advocacy for nature. The diva is undisputedly a staunch supporter of wildlife conservation and has stepped up innumerable times becoming a voice of the voiceless.

Recently the prima donna has taken to Instagram to express her love for helpless animals, shedding light on the animals she has rescued on various instances. Recalling her experience of saving a kitten at the age of six, she writes, “I had rescued my first injured animal at the age of six perhaps. A little kitten from the street across the road from our house. That’s how it all began.”

She goes on to reminisce about saving an injured cow, followed by injured Kite and pup, a limping dog and a visually impaired kitten. She has also adopted lambs, rabbits, ducklings, hens, a partridge, turtles, and some geese.

She continues, “By the time I turned 9, our backyard was a mini zoo. And we were proud of it. A little corner for the blind, injured and hurt. Another for the ones recuperating. The rest were allowed to roam free. They dirtied the placed, they made it smell funny but they gave me so so so much joy. And my Mom let me keep each of them. For which I will forever be grateful.”

She also reveals that her admiration for nature and travel has come from her father but she has inherited animal-loving from her mother. Talking about how her mother loves pets more than her own self, she emphasizes, “She carries Suri around to places like she would her own child. When I was unsure about keeping another rescue Pixie many years later, my mom was the one who convinced me to give that dog our home.”

She shares that every animal she kept as a pet has brought her “joy, luck, immense love and pain.” She remembers her friend, Faisal Baig, consoling her after the death of her dog Mika.” She explains, when she asked her friend about whether she will ever be able to meet Mika, he said, “God loves you, and when those who love Him ask him for something, God always comes through, so if that’s what you want, you will see him again.”

In the closing paragraph, she urges all her fans to stay nice to animals, undermine hunting, discourage animal circuses, riding animals for mere fun and water shows amongst others. She ends her heartfelt note by expressing gratitude to her mother, “Thank you Ma, for leading by example.”

Had more people come on the same page for animals’ rights as Anoushey, Pakistan would undoubtedly become a more humane place for all species to live in.

More power to you Anoushey! We are certain that the people reading this will play their part in this cause.

