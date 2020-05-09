Anoushey Ashraf reveals the secret of her radiant and healthy skin

Have you been hearing about various local and international facewashes, creams or even diet to get flawless skin? Well, the immensely talented diva, Anoushey Ashraf may have another way to achieve it.

Anoushey recently took to Instagram to unveil the secret of her healthy and radiant skin. She shared that she gets a lot of questions about her skincare regimen.

The starlet wrote three points, she sleeps a lot, uses sunblock when she goes out, and mostly stays indoors with no makeup in the current situation, which has given her skin a chance to recuperate.

She added “Your compliments have encouraged me to share some #zeromakeup #zerofilter selfies. The lighting in these pictures definitely help. May have gotten hydra facial maxxxxx 2-3 times in my life.”

“I’m just grateful because I literally do nothing to keep my skin alive and kicking. At my age, it’s imperative. I’m just lazy and lucky. No lies. I occasionally pop an ‘Alpha lipoic Acid’ supplement to cleanse my liver and good skin could be a potential side effect,” she wrote.

Anoushey said she feels lucky because of her genes. She also said it is probably because she has not vacationed by the beach in a while.

She concluded by advising people to sleep well, staying hydrated and using sunblock to achieve healthier skin like hers.

