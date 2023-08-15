Grammy winning Arooj Aftab honored with Pride of Performance medal

Arooj Aftab, who is the first Pakistani artist to secure a Grammy award, has recently been honored with the President’s Pride of Performance on the occasion of Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day, which took place on Monday in Washington, D.C.

Arooj Aftab, a US-based Pakistani singer, embarked on her career in 2011 when she was included in the ‘100 Composers Under 40’ list. Her debut album, ‘Bird Under Water,’ was released in 2014 and continues to captivate listeners.

Aftab is the first Pakistani to win the “Best Global Music Performance” award at the 64th Grammy Awards in April 2022. She is acclaimed as a Sufi singer, composer, and producer, known for her noteworthy albums ‘Bird Under Water’ (2014) and ‘Vulture Prince’ (2021). Given the scarcity of Sufi singers in our country, especially those achieving such significant international recognition and pride, Arooj Aftab’s achievements stand out prominently.

Arooj Aftab shared a video on Instagram with the following caption: “Went to DC and picked up my Pride of Performance medal from the Prez (President) of Pakistan via HS Mehmood Khan. I said it was a bright day for women in music and thanked all the elders and ancestors who had paved the way. Pakistani women lift up the whole place; we are the national treasure, the fabric, the legacy, the future”.

Arooj praises all Pakistani women, including herself, and explains how a woman is strong and capable of achieving whatever she desires.

Other Pakistani artists who will receive Presidential Awards on 23rd March 2024 include Anwar Maqsood, Adnan Siddiqui, Sarmad Khoosat, Sajal Aly, and Bilal Lashari, amid others.

