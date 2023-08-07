Mein | The quest of me with me

Mein is a dramatic story of two strong-headed individuals who end up crossing paths due to being unlucky in love while facing family and societal pressures!

Wahaj Ali as Zaid, is a businessman’s son who leads a luxurious life and struggles to get approval from his father in every walk of life as he’s getting hold of his life.

Ayeza Khan as Mubashira, is a stubborn and pampered daughter who is used to getting her way but fate brings her back to reality after a bad decision.

Shehzad Nawaz as Asif Shahwani, is a well-known businessman who is against Zaid’s choice of his life partner and does everything in his power to keep them apart.

When it comes to love, not everyone is lucky. Some may struggle to unite….But in the end, will love triumph over social status?

Directed By: Badar Mehmood

Written By: Zanjabeel Asim Shah

Cast:

Ayeza Khan

Wahaj Ali

Azeekah Daniel

Usman Peerzada

Shehzad Nawaz

Aijaz Aslam

Agha Mustafa

Nameer Khan

Sabeena Syed

Alizay Rasool

Rohi Ghazali

Shiza Khan

Mein is starting on 7th August and will be aired every Monday at 8:00 PM, on ARY Digital.

