ARY Digital brings astonishing Eidi for you!

After entertaining its viewers with the exceptional entertainment throughout Ramazan, this Eid ARY Digital brings the biggest movies, exciting new telefilms, and shows in this time of pandemic to entertain its viewers at home with the world TV premiere of the Mega Hit of 2019 “Baji”, Blockbuster movies JPNA 2, Punjab Nahi Juangi & Na Maloom Afraad 2.

That’s not all! ARY Digital living up to its expectations showcase its finest and exciting Eid Programming to become part of the memorable occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with Eid Special Telefilms, Sizzling Shows, and Eid Flavored Programs.

Chand Raat

Now enjoy the festivities of Chand Raat with your favorite celebrities from home with Good Morning Pakistan at 10:30 pm, hosted by none other than Nida Yasir.

Eid Day 1

Start your Eid Day with Good Morning Pakistan Eid Special at 10:00 AM.

At 1:00 pm

Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2! Now settled into married life, Pervez and Sheikh jump at the chance to travel to Turkey with their wives to visit Pervez’s well-to-do brother-in-law, Rahat.

Cast: Fahad Mustafa, Humayun Saeed, Ahmed Ali Butt, Vasay Chaudhry, Kubra Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Uzma Khan, Mawra Hocane, and others.

Director: Nadeem Baig

Writer: Vasay Chaudhry

At 7:00 pm

Bulbulay is a sitcom that revolves around a family of four. In each episode Momo, Nabeel, Khoobsurat, and Mehmood Sahib, find themselves in a new situation every time and deal with the consequences in their unique manner.

Cast: Nabeel Zafar, Mehmood Aslam, Ayesha Omar, Hina Dilpazeer, and others.

Director: Nabeel Zafar

Writer: Saba Hasan

At 8:00 pm

Tuition Wali Tabassum is very famous in the neighborhood for her tuition center. Meets the father of her student and their love story begins.

Cast: Sana Fakhar, Aijaz Aslam, Nadia Hussain, Sangita, Mizna Waqas, and others.

Director: Ahsan Talish

Writer: Hassan Imam

At 10:00 pm

Jahez Mubarak is the story of a girl who is awaiting to get married but dowry demands cause delays. A boy likes her but his mother makes huge dowry demands.

Cast: Madiha Imam, Ali Abbas, Maria Wasti, Asma Abbas, Arisha, Srha Asghar, and others.

Director: Erum Bint e Shahid

Writer: Saba Hassan

Eid Day 2

Enjoy your Eid day with celebrity guests at Good Morning Pakistan Special Eid Show at 10:00 AM.

At 1:00 pm

Mehtab Khagga and his family have had generation old ties of love and friendship with Bebojee and her family despite them belonging to two different worlds in Punjab Nahi Jaungi. Fawad Khagga, the grandson of Mehtab Khagga, falls in love with his beloved Bebojee’s granddaughter, Amal.

Cast: Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Ahmed Ali Butt, Urwa Hocane, Ushna Shah, Waseem Abbas, Sohail Ahmed, Ayesha Khan, Uzma Khan, Javed Shaikh, Bushra Ansari Ismail Tara, and others.

Writer: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

Director: Nadeem Baig

At 7:00 pm

‘Bulbulay’ is a sitcom that revolves around a family of four. In each episode Momo, Nabeel, Khoobsurat, and Mehmood Sahib, find themselves in a new situation every time and deal with the consequences in their unique manner.

Cast: Nabeel Zafar, Mehmood Aslam, Ayesha Omar, Hina Dilpazeer, and others.

Director: Nabeel Zafar

Writer: Saba Hasan

Monday at 8:00 pm

If Eid is on Sunday, we will watch Ishqiya, the story of Love, Trust & Betrayal.

Hamna and Hamza are college friends, deeply and madly in love with each other. Hamna is waiting for the right time to disclose this news to her family, while her father (Siddiqui Sahib) is looking for a good match for her elsewhere.

Cast: Feroz Khan, Ramsha Khan, Hania Amir, Gohar Rasheed, Shabbir Jan, Khalid Anum, Seemi Pasha, Maha Hasan, Kinza Malik, Zahid Qureshi, and others.

Director: Badar Mehmood

Writer: Mohsin Ali Shah

At 9:00 pm

Rajay Ki Raji is the story of a boy and girl who are in search of their dream life partner. Handsome Ayaz meets a girl by coincidence at his sister’s school and their love story begins…

Cast: Yumna Zaidi, Shahzad Sheikh, Saba Hameed, Khalid Anum, Tipu Yorguc, Nadia Hussain, Sana Askari, and others.

Director: Angeline Malik

Writer: Misbah Ali Syed

Eid day 3

Starting your Eid Days with the fun and excitement at Good Morning Pakistan enhances the festivity of the occasion at 10:00 AM.

At 2:00 pm

Na Maloom Afraad 2 is the film about three unfortunate souls who plan a big heist on their shortcut to wealth but things go comically wrong along the way.

Cast: Fahad Mustafa, Javed Sheikh, Urwa Hocane, Hania Amir, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Sadaf Kanwal, Nayyar Ejaz and others.

Writer: Nabeel Quershi & Fizza Ali Meerza

Director: Nabeel Quershi

At 7:00 pm

Ghar Jamai is a hilarious sitcom that will make you roll with laughter, and turn your Eid brighter!

Cast: Shagufta Ejaz, Shehroz Sabzwari, Namrah Shahid & Zuhab Khanand others.

Director: Rana Rizwan

Writer: Khurram Abbas

Tuesday at 8:00 pm

Starting 26th May, the new drama Bikhray Moti is about the children who lose their mother are often left at the mercy of the world. Not only are they robbed of the irreplaceable maternal love that helps shape their personality & future but also the nurturing & protection that only a mother can give.

Cast: Yasir Nawaz, Neelum Muneer, Nausheen Shah, Wahaj Ali, Samina Ahmed, Wasim Abbas, Shaista Jabeen, Rashid Farooqui, and others.

Director: Shahid Shafaat

Writer: Edison Idrees

Wednesday at 8:00 pm

If Eid is on Monday, we will be able to watch Thora Sa Haq, the story of three individuals; Zamin, Seher, and Hareem. Zamin and Hareem love each other, but fate has some other things in store as Zamin gets married to Seher, and they are forced to hide their nikkah due to circumstances.

Cast: Ayeza Khan, Imran Abbas, Mashal Khan, Saba Faisal, Behroz Sabzwari, Firdous Jamal, Nida Mumtaz, Shan Baig, Hina Sheikh, Saba Zahid, Mehmood Akhter, and others.

Director: Ahmed Bhatti

Writer: Adeel Razzaq

At 9:00 pm

The world TV premiere of critically acclaimed Baaji; the story of a fading Lollywood star who yearns to make a comeback, which becomes a possibility after a Pakistani American director casts her in a film to revive the local film industry. However, the casting affects her relationship with a friend with her own dreams.

Cast: Meera, Amna Ilyas, Osman Khalid Butt, Ali Kazmi, Mohsin Abbas Haider, and others.

Writer: Irfan Ahmed Urfi

Director: Saqib Malik

With all these entertaining shows, ARY Digital wishes you all a very happy Eid. What are your views on this schedule? Have your say in the comments section below.

