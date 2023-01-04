ARY Digital | No. 1 channel for last 12 years!

With powerful content, intriguing stories, astoundingly skilled actors, and flawless productions, ARY Digital becomes the highest-watched entertainment channel in Pakistan for the last 12 years!

ARY Digital outdoes itself by officially becoming the highest-watched satellite television channel for many consecutive months. Not just on television, the dramas regularly trend on YouTube in Pakistan for all the right reasons. The entertainment giant not just started the year with a bang, but also ended the year 2022 as the highest-watched television channel across Pakistan.

The projects that had been broadcasted throughout the year include Sinf e Aahan, Mere Hamsafar, Teri Rah Mein, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Angna, Aik Sitam Aur, Pyaar Deewangi Hai, Habs, Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi, Fraud, Dil e Veeran, Woh Pagal Si, Pinjra, Betiyaan, Taqdeer, Bulbulay, Good Morning Pakistan, and of course the new and bigger version of Jeeto Pakistan. Moreover, the new and redefined Jeeto Pakistan League along with Shan e Ramazan transmission, and spectacular telefilms made sure for the channel to stand out.

We take this opportunity to thank you for your loyalty and positive feedback.

