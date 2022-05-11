ARY Digital | The best spot for your entertainment appitite

With powerful content, intriguing stories, astoundingly skilled actors, and flawless productions, ARY Digital becomes the highest watched entertainment television channel of Pakistan for the month of April and for the entire month of Ramadan as well, due to exceptional Ramadan transmission including Shan e Ramazan and Jeeto Pakistan League (JPL).

ARY Digital outdoes itself by officially becoming the highest watched satellite television channel for many consecutive months. Not just on the television, the dramas, with an abundance of views, regularly trend on YouTube in Pakistan for all the right reasons. The entertainment giant not just started the year with a bang, but also ended the year 2021 as the highest watched entertainment channel across Pakistan.

Apart from the exceptional dramas that are presently airing, ARY Digital brings four extremely appealing dramas featuring superstars like Saba Qamar, Nauman Ijaz, Ahsan Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Feroze Khan, Ushna Shah, Ayesha Omar, Sami Khan, Neelam Muneer, Danish Taimoor, Dur e Fishan amid others.

Sami Khan and Neelam Muneer starrer Pyar Deewangi Hai will air every Monday at 8:00 PM. Feroze Khan, Ushna Shah, and Ayesha Omar will sprinkle their charm in Habs every Tuesday at 8:00 PM. Veteran actor Nauman Ijaz will be seen with Danish Taimoor and Dur e Fishan in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi every Wednesday at 8:00 PM.

Moreover, in place of superhit drama Sinf e Aahan, ARY Digital brings another highly anticipated visual delight entitled Fraud, featuring Saba Qamar, Ahsan Khan, and Mikaal Zulfiqar in pivotal roles. The drama will air every Saturday at 8:00 PM.

Which of these dramas are you looking forward to, the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.