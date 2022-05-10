Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi | Going to any length to attain love

The story of Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi revolves around a son of a business tycoon, Shamsher, who falls in love with Mehak, belonging to a middle-class background.

Some unpleasant events occur during the course and Mehak starts hating Shamsher; and since Shamsher’s family does not approve of his relationship, the story tangles up even more.

Danish Taimoor as Shamsher is the son of a business magnate; stubborn, and willing to go to any limits for his love interest.

Dur-e-Fishan as Mehak is the Daughter of a lecturer, humble in nature, and belongs to a middle-class background.

Hammad Shoaib as Ahsan is Mehak’s cousin and fiancé.

Related: Pyar Deewangi Hai | When love is snatched away

Noman Aijaz & Atiqa Odho as Mr. & Mrs. Nawab Dilawar belong to an Influential business family with an orthodox mindset; can turn villainous to save family values.

Shamsher falls for Mehak in an unconventional setting and in this relationship of love and hate, destiny gets lost.

When family values are too strong, sometimes members of the family suffer and Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi is one such example.

Written By: Radain Shah

Directed By: Ahmed Bhatti

Cast:

  • Danish Taimoor`
  • Dur-e-Fishan
  • Noman Aijaz
  • Hammad Shoaib
  • Shahood Alvi
  • Laila Wasti
  • Atiqa Odho
  • Laiba Khan
  • Tipu Shareef
  • Zainab Qayyum
  • Emad Butt
  • Shehzeen Rahat

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi is Starting on 11th May and will be aired every Wednesday at 08:00 PM.

You might also like
Blogs

Habs | Is love really needed for a marriage?

Blogs

Pyar Deewangi Hai | When love is snatched away

Blogs

Enjoy this Eid ul Fitr with ARY Digital!

Blogs

Adnan Siddiqui shares this video of adorable children singing Meray Paas Tum Ho OST

[X] Close