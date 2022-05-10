Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi | Going to any length to attain love

The story of Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi revolves around a son of a business tycoon, Shamsher, who falls in love with Mehak, belonging to a middle-class background.

Some unpleasant events occur during the course and Mehak starts hating Shamsher; and since Shamsher’s family does not approve of his relationship, the story tangles up even more.

Danish Taimoor as Shamsher is the son of a business magnate; stubborn, and willing to go to any limits for his love interest.

Dur-e-Fishan as Mehak is the Daughter of a lecturer, humble in nature, and belongs to a middle-class background.

Hammad Shoaib as Ahsan is Mehak’s cousin and fiancé.

Noman Aijaz & Atiqa Odho as Mr. & Mrs. Nawab Dilawar belong to an Influential business family with an orthodox mindset; can turn villainous to save family values.

Shamsher falls for Mehak in an unconventional setting and in this relationship of love and hate, destiny gets lost.

When family values are too strong, sometimes members of the family suffer and Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi is one such example.

Written By: Radain Shah

Directed By: Ahmed Bhatti

Cast:

Danish Taimoor`

Dur-e-Fishan

Noman Aijaz

Hammad Shoaib

Shahood Alvi

Laila Wasti

Atiqa Odho

Laiba Khan

Tipu Shareef

Zainab Qayyum

Emad Butt

Shehzeen Rahat

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi is Starting on 11th May and will be aired every Wednesday at 08:00 PM.