ARY Digital ends 2021 on a high note

With powerful content, intriguing stories, astoundingly skilled actors, and flawless productions, ARY Digital reclaims the realm for December.

ARY Digital outdoes itself by officially becoming the highest watched satellite television channel for many consecutive months. Not just on the television, the dramas regularly trend on YouTube in Pakistan for all the right reasons.

The dramas that had been broadcasted throughout December include Baddua, Amanat, Berukhi, Neeli Zinda Hai, Main Hari Piya, Benaam, Bulbulay, Good Morning Pakistan, and of course the new and bigger version of Jeeto Pakistan. Moreover, after the conclusion of Neeli Zinda Hai, the channel planned to roll out Mere Hamsafar, which made sure the channel stays on the top.

On January 3rd, the newest visual delight Teri Rah Mein just premiered its first episode after the end of Benaam, and its pilot has already garnered hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube.

