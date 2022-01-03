Teri Rah Mein | The Quest For Love

Teri Rah Mein is the story of two university friends, Emaan and Maha belonging to different backgrounds who later become arch-rivals.

Emaan likes Fakhar who is elder brother of Maha. While Maha likes Ahmar but he likes Emaan. This quest for love continues.

Zainab Shabbir as Emaan is a confident and humble girl who is striving to achieve a good life. She likes Fakhar.

Shahroz Sabzwari as Ahmar is the arrogant class fellow of Maha and Emaan who likes Emaan.

Shazeal Shoukat as Maha is a beautiful and sharp-minded girl who likes Ahmar.

Usama Khan as Fakhar is the smart and educated elder brother of Maha who is also a friend of Emaan’s elder brother.

Ahmar befriends Maha to get close to Emaan. Emaan’s struggle to achieve happiness continues.

Love is a rare thing to achieve but will Emaan be able to achieve her true love?

Written By: Nadia Ahmed

Directed By: Khurram Walter

Cast:

  • Shahroz Sabzwari
  • Zainab Shabbir
  • Usama Khan
  • Shazeal Shoukat
  • Sangeeta
  • Behroze Sabzwari
  • Sana Fakhar
  • Sohail Sameer
  • Naima Khan
  • Tabassum Arif
  • Saiqa Khayyam
  • Nida Hussain
  • Daniyal Khan
  • Abdullah Khan
  • Tehseen Tasneem
  • Mehru Saqib,
  • Hoor
  • Nousheen

Teri Rah Mein starts 3rd January at 7:00 pm only on ARY Digital.

