Teri Rah Mein | The Quest For Love

Teri Rah Mein is the story of two university friends, Emaan and Maha belonging to different backgrounds who later become arch-rivals.

Emaan likes Fakhar who is elder brother of Maha. While Maha likes Ahmar but he likes Emaan. This quest for love continues.

Zainab Shabbir as Emaan is a confident and humble girl who is striving to achieve a good life. She likes Fakhar.

Shahroz Sabzwari as Ahmar is the arrogant class fellow of Maha and Emaan who likes Emaan.

Shazeal Shoukat as Maha is a beautiful and sharp-minded girl who likes Ahmar.

Usama Khan as Fakhar is the smart and educated elder brother of Maha who is also a friend of Emaan’s elder brother.

Ahmar befriends Maha to get close to Emaan. Emaan’s struggle to achieve happiness continues.

Love is a rare thing to achieve but will Emaan be able to achieve her true love?

Written By: Nadia Ahmed

Directed By: Khurram Walter

Cast:

Shahroz Sabzwari

Zainab Shabbir

Usama Khan

Shazeal Shoukat

Sangeeta

Behroze Sabzwari

Sana Fakhar

Sohail Sameer

Naima Khan

Tabassum Arif

Saiqa Khayyam

Nida Hussain

Daniyal Khan

Abdullah Khan

Tehseen Tasneem

Mehru Saqib,

Hoor

Nousheen

Teri Rah Mein starts 3rd January at 7:00 pm only on ARY Digital.

