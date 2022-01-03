Teri Rah Mein | The Quest For Love
Teri Rah Mein is the story of two university friends, Emaan and Maha belonging to different backgrounds who later become arch-rivals.
Emaan likes Fakhar who is elder brother of Maha. While Maha likes Ahmar but he likes Emaan. This quest for love continues.
Zainab Shabbir as Emaan is a confident and humble girl who is striving to achieve a good life. She likes Fakhar.
Shahroz Sabzwari as Ahmar is the arrogant class fellow of Maha and Emaan who likes Emaan.
Shazeal Shoukat as Maha is a beautiful and sharp-minded girl who likes Ahmar.
Usama Khan as Fakhar is the smart and educated elder brother of Maha who is also a friend of Emaan’s elder brother.
Ahmar befriends Maha to get close to Emaan. Emaan’s struggle to achieve happiness continues.
Love is a rare thing to achieve but will Emaan be able to achieve her true love?
Written By: Nadia Ahmed
Directed By: Khurram Walter
Cast:
- Shahroz Sabzwari
- Zainab Shabbir
- Usama Khan
- Shazeal Shoukat
- Sangeeta
- Behroze Sabzwari
- Sana Fakhar
- Sohail Sameer
- Naima Khan
- Tabassum Arif
- Saiqa Khayyam
- Nida Hussain
- Daniyal Khan
- Abdullah Khan
- Tehseen Tasneem
- Mehru Saqib,
- Hoor
- Nousheen
Teri Rah Mein starts 3rd January at 7:00 pm only on ARY Digital.
