Mere Hamsafar | The poetic tale of Hala & Hamza

Drama serial Mere Hamsafar is the life story of Hala, born to a Pakistani father and foreign mother who leaves them after her birth.

Hala’s father brings her to Pakistan to be brought up by his elder brother’s family and grandmother. Now Hala is in the hands of a greedy uncle and aunt who are taking hefty compensation for Hala’s upbringing.

Hania Aamir as Hala is a simple and loving daughter of Nafees who lives with her Uncle Raees and family.

Farhan Saeed as Hamza is an educated and caring elder son of Raees.

After hardship Hala gets Hamza, and the latter finally achieves his true love.

Samina Ahmed as Rifat (Dadi) is the Strong headed mother of Raees, Jalees, and Nafees. She does not want Hala to stay in Pakistan.

Saba Hameed as Shah Jahan is the Wife of Raees, who supports her husband and looks after the house.

Waseem Abbas as Raees is the Elder brother of Nafees who agrees to keep Hala and raise her in greed of money.

Zoya Nasir as Sameen is the Talented and well-educated daughter of Jalees and Sofia.

Tara Mehmood as Sofia is the Wife of Nafees who also dislikes Hala and pampers her educated daughter Sameen.

Aamir Qureshi as Jalees is the younger brother of Nafees who also lives with Raees and family.

Umer Shehzad as Khurram is a distant cousin of Hala who likes her but is not ready for marriage.

Written By: Saira Raza

Directed By: Qasim Ali Mureed

Cast:

Farhan Saeed

Hania Aamir

Waseem Abbas

Aly Khan

Samina Ahmed

Saba Hameed

Aamir Qureshi

Tara Mehmood

Zoya Nasir

Umer Shehzad

Mere Hamsafar is starting from Thursday, 30th December at 8:00 pm, only on ARY Digital.

