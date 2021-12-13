Hangor | An ode to a befitting submarine victory

This particular event incorporating Hangor is distinguished in naval history for being the first and only successful kill by a conventional submarine after World War II, which makes this an honor for Pakistan Navy and a huge pride for the Nation.

The telefilm is about the action of the Submarine Hangor S131 that defeated the enemy, during the 1971 war. It was a major act of bravery by the Pakistan Navy that resulted in great loss to the enemy in their own waters, followed by Hangor’s strategic journey back to the Pakistan Navy Dockyard in Karachi, safe and sound.

Javed Sheikh plays Muzaffar, the Chief of Naval Staff/ CNS.

Zahid Ahmed plays Ahmed Tasneem, the Commanding Officer/ C.O.

Saba Qamar plays Naheed, the wife of Commander Ahmed Tasneem.

Shehzad Sheikh plays Hadi, the Lieutenant Commander/ Lt Cdr.

Affan Waheed plays Obaidullah Khan, the E.X.O.

Dur e Fishan plays Sameera, the wife of Obaidullah Khan.

Haris Waheed plays Noori Pasha, the Electrical Officer/ E.O.

Hammad Shoaib plays Fasih Bukhari, the Navigation Officer/ N.O.

Arez Ahmed plays Allahuddin, the Supply Officer/ S.O.

Adnan Shah Tipu plays the chief in the telefilm.

Written By: Saji Gul

Directed By: Saqib Khan

