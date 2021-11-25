Sinf e Aahan | The Women of Steel | Coming Nov 27 on ARY Digital
Sinf e Aahan is the story of seven girls belonging to different backgrounds, challenging themselves to become women of steel.
Sajal Aly as Rabia Safeer, living in Islamabad is an Electrical Engineer. She is a determined sister of an army major who battles societal norms and makes a name for herself.
Kubra Khan plays Mahjabeen Mastaan in the drama. She also lives in Islamabad and has just completed her LLB. She is a pampered daughter but from a disturbed family. She eagerly joins PMA and finds her strength there.
Yumna Zaidi as Shaista Khanzada hails from Waziristan. She has just completed her Masters and wants to join the army now. She is a brave Pashtoon girl fighting her family traditions to join the Army.
Syra Yousuf plays Arzoo Daniel in Sinf e Aahan who lives in Lahore. Belonging to a Christian family, Arzoo Daniel plans on going to PMA after her Bachelors. She is a courageous girl who is insistent on leaving everything behind to serve her country.
Belonging to Sibi, Balochistan, Ramsha Khan as Pariwesh Jamal is the daughter of a cattle grazer She is a small-town girl from a Baloch family, fighting her way to independence.
Sri Lankan model and actress Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa is in the drama as Nathmy Perrera. She has an attachment to PMA due to her late father. She is the only character who has had the honor of wearing two flags and representing two countries at PMA.
Dananeer Mobeen as Syeda Sidra belongs to a conservative and religious family. She is a girl from Gujranwala who is determined to prove herself and serve the country.
Sheheryar Munawar as Major Usama is an Army Major who is intent on making his cadets stronger.
Usman Mukhtar as Major Danial Safeer is a serving Army Major who understands his sister’s passion to become a cadet.
Ali Rehman Khan as Komail is Mahjabeen’s loving fiancé who recognizes her passion and completely supports her.
Asim Azhar as Capt. Nasr is Rabia’s fiancé. He becomes victim to Rabia and Mahjabeen’s problems.
Asad Siddiqui as Noraiz is Arzoo’s self-obsessed and toxic beau who is jealous of her success.
Junaid Jamshed Khan Niazi as Kamil is Shaista’s fiancé who supports her despite the fact that she does not like him.
Written By: Umera Ahmed
Directed By: Nadeem Baig
Cast:
- Sajal Aly
- Ramsha Khan
- Kubra Khan
- Yumna Zaidi
- Syra Yousuf
- Dananeer Mobeen
- Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa
- Sheheryar Munawar
- Usman Mukhtar
- Ali Rehman
- Asad Siddiqui
- Asim Azhar
- Saba Hameed
- Merub Ali
- Usman Peerzada
- Zahir Lehri
- Junaid Jamshed Khan Niazi
Sinf e Aahan is starting from, 27th November and will be aired every Saturday at 8:00 pm on ARY Digital.
Masters in Journalism.
An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion.
Currently working at ARY Digital Network as the Lifestyle Editor