Shaista Khanzada—The one who must not be taken easy

Hailing from a Pakhtoon family, the gorgeous Yumna Zaidi, aka Shaista Khanzada in Sinf e Aahan makes sure she leaves no stones unturned in her quest to become an army woman. Sure she leaves for PMA, but only to return with an elevated pride and dignity for the entire family.

Related: Mahjabeen Mastaan from Sinf e Aahan—a force to be reckoned with

Shaista Khanzada is one of the many Pakistani women who defy all odds to attain their goals, and once they get near to their objectives, the sky is the limit for them.

The upcoming megaproject is about six courageous women and their inspirational devotion to become a part of the Pakistan Army. Sinf e Aahan, or Women of Steel, features Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan, Yumna Zaidi, Ramsha Khan, Syra Yousuf, and Sri Lankan actress Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa in leading roles.

While talking to a tabloid earlier, Kubra Khan had revealed, “We’re not ‘acting’ on Sinf-e-Aahan, they filmed us while we underwent actual cadet training,” sharing that she has a number of cuts and bruises as a result of the tough training.

Related: Meet the lioness Rabia Safeer from Sinf e Aahan

Highlighting just how tough the routines can get, Kubra Khan said, “Salute to all the men and women that go for training and are in the forces.”

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actress also shared that all the equipment used in the show is not dummy. “If we’ve used a gun, or a water bag or anything that’s supposed to be used in training is real. If you see a 10kg box, we’ve actually carried a 10kg box. If we’re firing a gun, it’s an actual gun,” she said.

Related: Meet the Women of Steel from ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’

Written by famous playwright Umera Ahmed and directed by ace director Nadeem Baig, Sinf e Aahan is presented by ISPR. The show is produced by Six Sigma Plus and Next Level Entertainment, which are helmed by Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Nasib, and Sana Shahnawaz.

What about Sinf e Aahan are you excited the most for? Have your say in the comments’ section below.