Mahjabeen Mastaan from Sinf e Aahan—a force to be reckoned with

The beautiful, Kubra Khan, aka, Mahjabeen Mastaan of Sinf e Aahan—a girl who has everything anyone could ever dream of, still finds herself unfortunate because of her parents’ unending arguments and disputes. Notwithstanding underestimation and discouragement, she plans on getting into the Pakistan Army.

She tells Ali Rehman Khan, her on-screen partner, that she is determined to have a career in uniform no matter what.

The mother, who once did not believe in the capabilities of Mahjabeen Mastaan, reads a letter about her daughter with tears of contentment and pride in her eyes. Apart from Kubra and Ali Rehman, veteran actors Saba Hamid and Usman Peerzada are also a part of Sinf e Aahan.

The upcoming megaproject is about six courageous women and their inspirational devotion to become a part of the Pakistan Army. Sinf e Aahan, or Women of Steel, features Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan, Yumna Zaidi, Ramsha Khan, Syra Yousuf, and Sri Lankan actress Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa in leading roles.

While talking to a tabloid earlier, Kubra Khan had revealed, “We’re not ‘acting’ on Sinf-e-Aahan, they filmed us while we underwent actual cadet training,” sharing that she has a number of cuts and bruises as a result of the tough training.

Highlighting just how tough the routines can get, Kubra Khan said, “Salute to all the men and women that go for training and are in the forces.”

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actress also shared that all the equipment used in the show is not dummy. “If we’ve used a gun, or a water bag or anything that’s supposed to be used in training is real. If you see a 10kg box, we’ve actually carried a 10kg box. If we’re firing a gun, it’s an actual gun,” she said.

Written by famous playwright Umera Ahmed and directed by ace director Nadeem Baig, Sinf e Aahan is presented by ISPR. The show is produced by Six Sigma Plus and Next Level Entertainment, which are helmed by Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Nasib, and Sana Shahnawaz.

