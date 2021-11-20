Arzoo Daniel—the small but strong part of Pakistani flag

Born in a Christian family, Arzoo Daniel, played by Syra Yousuf, loves Pakistan Army, so much so that she wants to join it as soon as she can. She prays to God for her selection in ISSB and she succeeds.

Sinf e Aahan depicts Asad Siddiqui as the toxic beau of Arzoo Daniel who is unhappy that she is finally succeeding. However, she does not let anything or anyone come in the way of her goal to become a soldier.

Related: Shaista Khanzada—The one who must not be taken easy

The teaser not only shows Arzoo training real hard, but it also displays how she is warmly welcomed back to the neighborhood after apparently her big achievement.

The upcoming megaproject is about six courageous women and their inspirational devotion to become a part of the Pakistan Army. Sinf e Aahan, or Women of Steel, features Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan, Yumna Zaidi, Ramsha Khan, Syra Yousuf, and Sri Lankan actress Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa in leading roles.

While talking to a tabloid earlier, Kubra Khan had revealed, “We’re not ‘acting’ on Sinf-e-Aahan, they filmed us while we underwent actual cadet training,” sharing that she has a number of cuts and bruises as a result of the tough training.

Related: Meet the lioness Rabia Safeer from Sinf e Aahan

Highlighting just how tough the routines can get, Kubra Khan said, “Salute to all the men and women that go for training and are in the forces.”

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actress also shared that all the equipment used in the show is not dummy. “If we’ve used a gun, or a water bag or anything that’s supposed to be used in training is real. If you see a 10kg box, we’ve actually carried a 10kg box. If we’re firing a gun, it’s an actual gun,” she said.

Related: Meet the Women of Steel from ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’

Written by famous playwright Umera Ahmed and directed by ace director Nadeem Baig, Sinf e Aahan is presented by ISPR. The show is produced by Six Sigma Plus and Next Level Entertainment, which are helmed by Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Nasib, and Sana Shahnawaz.

What about Sinf e Aahan are you excited the most for? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Related: Mahjabeen Mastaan from Sinf e Aahan—a force to be reckoned with