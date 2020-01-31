ARY Digital all set to roll-out three spectacular dramas

Officially the highest watched entertainment channel of Pakistan, ARY Digital never ceases to amaze its viewers with binge-worthy and spectacular dramas. The channel has literally transcended all boundaries when it comes to providing overwhelming quality entertainment for local and global audiences.

Dramas that air on ARY Digital not only cater sheer entertainment but also educate and inform the spectators about topics nobody usually talks about. These dramas also play an integral part in the destigmatization of rape survivors, acid attack victims, HIV and AIDS patients, mental and physical abuse victims amongst others in dramas like Ruswai, Surkh Chandni, Bay Dardi and Cheekh, etc.

Since the inception of 2020, ARY Digital has been winning innumerable hearts with its pristine content and astounding topics just like every other year. Following the unexplainably successful Grand Finale of the highest watched drama serial of Pakistan, Meray Paas Tum Ho, the television channel is all set to roll out three more drama serials, to outdo itself, and extend boundaries ARY Digital has set by its own.

The first drama to air is ‘Jhooti’, that will take the time slot of Meray Paas Tum Ho and is starting from tomorrow, i.e. Saturday 1st February 2020. From the teasers, the drama delineates Iqra Aziz, who is an ultimate liar. She marries Ahmed Ali Butt, a simple shopkeeper owner and turns his life upside down by her shenanigans and lies.

The drama to be broadcasted at 8:00 PM on Mondays is none other than Ishqiya. It unveils teenage lovebirds Ramsha Khan and Feroze Khan, who are separated by the will of girl’s ailing father. The boy then marries her sister Hania Aamir, only to take his revenge. Meanwhile Ramsha marries Gohar Rasheed, who is a simpler man.

Mera Dil Mera Dushman will be shown on ARY Digital at the time slot of Damsa, i.e. Monday to Wednesday at 9:00 PM. the drama includes Alizeh Shah who is tricked into marrying a comparatively elder man, Yasir Nawaz with the help of his money while his son-in-law also loves her according to the teasers.

