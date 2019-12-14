Reminiscing on ARY Digital’s stellar content for 2019

The year 2019 is ending, but it will surely be remembered, for, it has brought us sheer entertainment amid everything else. Entertainment is handled well by ARY Digital and we can literally witness this by viewing the charts of the entire year or any other year, for that matter.

ARY Digital has been giving us one after other major hits with dramas that portray pristine storyline along with impactful dialogues and flamboyant fragments in the ensemble cast. Its YouTube channel has recently garnered as many as 10 million subscribers making it the hugest YouTube channel of the entire country.

Let us take you on a trip down the memory lane to rejoice the content ARY digital has produced over the year.

January brought us Cheekh–the story of three best friends which transcended to become a family but little did they know how would it end. One of the friends, Mannat, avenges her dead friend in the face of adversity and oppression.

Kaisa hai Naseeban was also released in January and it depicted two realities; you cannot just hope your daughter will live happily if she is going abroad after the wedding or even if you are getting her married to the boy that you know since the beginning because people change over time and one cannot judge a book by its cover.

Then came Bandish, an ordeal of a woman and her daughters because of black magic; an act that is still prevalent in our society. Everything shown in the drama is immensely close to reality and it certainly gives shivers down our spine.

The extensively loved and admired duo of the year, Affan Waheed and Hira Mani became a couple in Do Bol. It delineates the power of Nikkah and how hearts change when you find the person who loves you insanely, with no expectations in return.

Bulbulay reemerged stronger, wittier and better in 2019. The shenanigans of Nabeel, Mahmood Sahab, Momo and Khoobsurat are being widely admired for the perfect dialogue delivery, exceptional laughing stock, and adroit expressions.

Naintara’s smiles turned to pain and tears with her sister-in-law’s Hassad. The drama is the purest definition of how jealousy can make you forget about your own happiness and satisfaction because you are too busy putting others down.

Pakistan is among countries that face widespread use of acid on women. Surkh Chandni caters the issue to the mainstream with utter responsibility to make sure the sanctity of the lives of these victims stays unharmed. The drama displays the literal courage of an acid attack survivor for the attainment of justice.

Bhool is a mistake that affected en entire household. Lovebirds from the university get married, only to be separated when the boy’s mother asks him to divorce the girl. In the turn of events, the man realizes his mistake and takes care of his love in her last days.

Gul-o-Gulzar has taught us to be vigilant while making friends. It showed how a bad friend can turn your life upside down, that no matter how much you try to get out of it, you bury yourself in it, completely. It also shows the true, unwavering love and support of the family for every member.

August 1947 brought us independence and the august of 2019 brought Meray Paas Tum Ho for us. The audiences do not remember Saturday with its name, they rather call Saturday as a day that will bring to them, a brand new captivating episode of Meray Paas Tum Ho. The drama makes us think if love is everything or is it not?

We found Bewafa and Rishtay Biktay Hain in September. The former incorporates two love stories; one is stubborn and the other is sacrificing. The latter talks about how wealth rules over relationships, love, and feelings.

Ruswai was brought to us in October and so was Thora Sa Haq. One talks about the ordeal an assault victim goes through, so much so that she pays for the mistakes she had never done. The other, however, talks about another innocent girl who is forced into a relationship because of which, she endures unbearable pain but she stays film and composed.

Damsa has just released a few weeks ago in November. It talks about one of the major issues Pakistan has been facing for a while. It caters the story of a mother who loved her children so much. She loses her daughter and now, she will fight to get her back.

ARY Digital is all set to end the year with the most admired couple, Affan Waheed and Hira Mani. Their drama, Ghalati will be aired from 19th December and will certainly give you a joyous start of 2020.

Of all the dramas that had aired in 2019, which one intrigued you the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

