Meray Paas Tum Ho is the story of love, greed and sacrifice

Sometimes even love is not enough to keep some people happy. Meray Paas Tum Ho revolves around the lives of an ordinary couple, Danish and Mehwish who have different needs and mindset which slowly drifts them apart.

Ayeza Khan as Mehwish is a beautiful girl from a middle-class family. She is married to Danish who loves her immensely. She has certain expectation from life which Danish is unable to fulfill.

Humayun Saeed as Danish is a simple and honest man who works in a government organization. His life revolves around his wife, Mehwish.

They are both leading a happy life, but despite Danish’s best efforts, he is not able to give Mehwish the life that she desires.

Shees Sajji Gul as Roomi is the only son of Mehwish and Danish.

Adnan Siddiqui as Shehwaar is a rich and charming man. He has a cunning nature and knows how to manipulate people. He is the owner of a large company in which Mehwish starts working.

Mehar Bano as Anushey is a close friend of Mehwish who belongs to a well-off family.

Rehmat Ajmal as Aisha and Furqan Qureshi as Salman are the mutual friends of both Mehwish and Danish who are always there for them in time of need.

Hira Salman as Hania is the teacher of Roomi, Mehwish and Danish’s son. She is also the daughter of Danish’s colleague, Mateen Sahab.

In light of the aforementioned circumstances between Mehwish and Danish, will the latter’s true devotion and love for the former ever be enough for her?

Written By: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

Directed By: Nadeem Baig

Cast:

Humayun Saeed

Ayeza Khan

Adnan Siddiqui

Hira Salman

Shees Sajji Gul

Mehar Bano

Mohammad Ahmed

Furqan Qureshi

Rehmat Ajmal

Meray Paas Tum Ho starts from the 17th of August and will be aired every Saturday at 8:00 PM, only on ARY Digital.

