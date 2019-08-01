‘Meray Pass Tum Ho’ drops a fascinating teaser!

We are certain, when you think of Humayun Saeed, an undisputed king of the Pakistani media fraternity comes into your mind. The thespian has been giving some major hits lately, like Punjab Nahi Jaungi and both installments of Jawani Phir Nahi Ani.

We all know director Nadeem Baig, who has brought all these aforementioned masterpieces to life with his super-flamboyant direction. Coming to exceptional writing, the veteran Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar is an absolute legend.

On the other hand, the astounding Ayeza Khan is the perfect meaning of the beauty with the brains as she not only looks flabbergasting, but she also is an owner to some impeccable acting skills. Be it Pyarey Afzal or Koi Chand Rakh, she made infinite fans for her remarkable performance in all dramas.

Now imagine all these super-talented individuals coming together as a team to make the upcoming drama ‘Meray Pass Tum Ho’ that is all set to air on Pakistan’s leading entertainment channel, ARY Digital. ARY Digital has outperformed all entertainment channels of the country by bringing pristine topics which depict the society we live in and the culture we belong to.

The teaser of Meray Pass Tum Ho has just been released and it looks like the story of most Middle-class homes of the country. A housewife, children and a husband doing his eight hours job to earn bread and butter for the family is pretty much the depiction of every household we see around us.

Every family has a story and this is the story of Humayun and his family where the former loves his better half so much so that he does not care about not having a luxurious car, a big bungalow, a huge sum of money because he has Ayeza by his side and this is everything he needs to have a life filled with contentment.

Trailers of Meray Pass Tum Ho are yet to release but we are certain, this drama will set new benchmarks for all the right reasons.

What about Meray Pass Tum Ho intrigues you the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

